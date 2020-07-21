All apartments in Fridley
Last updated October 12 2019 at 5:35 PM

421 Ironton St North East

421 Ironton Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

421 Ironton Street Northeast, Fridley, MN 55432
Springbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
*******OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 10/12 FROM 1-4PM****** NEW PRICE!! Another listing from Jadde @ Renters Warehouse!! This 3BD/1BA Duplex in Fridley is available now for a move in!! Split entry with upstairs featuring open and well light living room. Kitchen features updated cabinets, countertops, and flooring with access to the large deck. 3 large bedrooms are both located downstairs near the bathroom. Tenant is responsible for Electric, Gas, and Trash. Application fee: $55. (RENT: $ 1,395) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,395) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing/reporting fee) (SORRY NO PETS). This property has not been approved for section 8 also. To schedule a showing please copy & paste this link: https://showmojo.com/jadde-rw/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Ironton St North East have any available units?
421 Ironton St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fridley, MN.
Is 421 Ironton St North East currently offering any rent specials?
421 Ironton St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Ironton St North East pet-friendly?
No, 421 Ironton St North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fridley.
Does 421 Ironton St North East offer parking?
No, 421 Ironton St North East does not offer parking.
Does 421 Ironton St North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Ironton St North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Ironton St North East have a pool?
No, 421 Ironton St North East does not have a pool.
Does 421 Ironton St North East have accessible units?
No, 421 Ironton St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Ironton St North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 Ironton St North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 Ironton St North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 Ironton St North East does not have units with air conditioning.
