33 Apartments for rent in Farmington, MN with gym
Since 1869, the Dakota County Fairgrounds has brought fun and community activities to Farmington at regular times throughout the year. Dozens of vendors, local farmers and trainers come here to showcase their products. There's even an annual Jackpot Lamb Show, with prizes awarded to the farmers of black, speckled and white-faced lambs as well as commercial-type ewe lambs
Farmington is a city in Dakota County, Minnesota. In the past decade the city has experienced some growth and the population in the 2010 U.S. Census was listed at over 21,000. The city is a part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area, which means residents are close to all of the fun things the metro has to offer. The city is about 15 square miles in size and the Farmington community has a whopping 876 acres of land dedicated to parks, green and open space, and nature. An additional 45 miles have been made into nature trails, paved trails and boardwalks. Residents of Farmington are fortunate to be able to relax and recreate in such a beautiful setting. If you're looking to stay in shape, just get out and see the sights or want to find something to do outdoors with friends, it's nice to know there is no lack of places to bike, walk, in-line skate and run. No matter what your age is the city has made it a priority to offer recreational activities that include something for everyone. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Farmington renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.