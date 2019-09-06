All apartments in Farmington
Last updated September 6 2019

521 Main St

521 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

521 Main Street, Farmington, MN 55024

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available 8/29/19!
Awesome location in Farmington.

Amazing woodwork on main level.
3 bedroom 2 bathroom with over sized 1 Car Garage in Farmington.
Huge kitchen. 2 Bedrooms/bath up and 1 Bedroom/Bath on main level.
Yard, close to schools and malls.

Cats and Dogs Under 20lbs considered with additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent per pet. (max 2)

Please fill out showing request on our website or Apply online
www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Income 3 times rent
Clean background check AND Screening
Job Referrals
Credit 600
No more than 6 occupants

NO UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT

To Apply or schedule showing please review website
TwinCiiesHomeRental.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Main St have any available units?
521 Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, MN.
What amenities does 521 Main St have?
Some of 521 Main St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Main St currently offering any rent specials?
521 Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 Main St is pet friendly.
Does 521 Main St offer parking?
Yes, 521 Main St offers parking.
Does 521 Main St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 Main St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Main St have a pool?
No, 521 Main St does not have a pool.
Does 521 Main St have accessible units?
No, 521 Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 521 Main St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 521 Main St has units with air conditioning.

