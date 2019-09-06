521 Main St

Amenities
Available 8/29/19!
Awesome location in Farmington.
Amazing woodwork on main level.
3 bedroom 2 bathroom with over sized 1 Car Garage in Farmington.
Huge kitchen. 2 Bedrooms/bath up and 1 Bedroom/Bath on main level.
Yard, close to schools and malls.
Cats and Dogs Under 20lbs considered with additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent per pet. (max 2)
Please fill out showing request on our website or Apply online at -
www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com
Income 3 times rent
Clean background check AND Screening
Job Referrals
Credit 600
No more than 6 occupants
NO UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT
To Apply or schedule showing please review website -
TwinCiiesHomeRental.com