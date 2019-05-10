All apartments in Farmington
20607 Claire Court

20607 Claire Court · No Longer Available
Location

20607 Claire Court, Farmington, MN 55024
Middle Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2fc2896037 ---- This spotless 3 bed / 2 bath end unit town home is available for a move in date of April 10th. Large open living dining kitchen area, and patio door opens to a great spot for your grill! Garage has a work bench with bright shop lights and painted floor. Owner pays the association fees which include sewer and water, trash, as well as snow plowing and lawn service. Pets may be considered on a case by case basis. This town home is a must see! Sorry, this property is not approved for Section 8 program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20607 Claire Court have any available units?
20607 Claire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, MN.
What amenities does 20607 Claire Court have?
Some of 20607 Claire Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20607 Claire Court currently offering any rent specials?
20607 Claire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20607 Claire Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 20607 Claire Court is pet friendly.
Does 20607 Claire Court offer parking?
Yes, 20607 Claire Court offers parking.
Does 20607 Claire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20607 Claire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20607 Claire Court have a pool?
No, 20607 Claire Court does not have a pool.
Does 20607 Claire Court have accessible units?
No, 20607 Claire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 20607 Claire Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 20607 Claire Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20607 Claire Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 20607 Claire Court does not have units with air conditioning.

