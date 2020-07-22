Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:30 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Elk River, MN with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Elk River means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
2 Units Available
Dove Terrace
1227 School St NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll LOVE the DOVE! Dove Terrace Apartments offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a convenient location in Elk River, Minnesota. Enjoy the huge closets and tons of storage space in each apartment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
9 Units Available
Evans Meadows
341 Evans Ave NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,203
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located between Route 169 and Route 10. Elegant open-plan apartments with stainless steel appliances, balcony or patio, garbage disposal, cable TV and carpet. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Elk River
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
16 Units Available
The Residence at The COR
7700 Sunwood Dr NW, Ramsey, MN
Studio
$1,215
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1195 sqft
Furnished one- and two- bedroom apartments featuring state-of-the-art kitchens with granite worktops. Minneapolis is a short drive on I-94, but the community is so packed with features, including gym, pool, and clubhouse, you may never leave.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
20 Units Available
The Preserve at Commerce
13600 Commerce Blvd, Rogers, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1239 sqft
Spacious, air-conditioned units with walk-in closets and washers and dryers. Round-the-clock maintenance and gym. Complex contains playground and pool. Right off Main Street and minutes to I-94. Shopping, entertainment and eating options within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
1 Unit Available
Albertville Meadows
10732 County Road 37 NE, Albertville, MN
1 Bedroom
$963
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Albertville Meadows we offer affordable prices for quality living. Our community includes 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with access to an outdoor pool and playground.
Results within 10 miles of Elk River
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
8 Units Available
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,389
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
3 Units Available
Cutters Grove
2903 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,455
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1050 sqft
Make your home on the bank of the Mississippi River. Friendly complex with basketball court and outdoor pool. Homes feature custom closets and natural light. Underground heated parking available. Free internet.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9276 Merrimac Lane N
9276 Merrimac Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1703 sqft
Here's another gorgeous home brought to you by Renters Warehouse. This time, I present to you this BEAUTIFUL 3 bed/2.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:26 PM
1 Unit Available
18573 97th Plaza N
18573 97th Pl N, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1600 sqft
Here's another gorgeous home brought to you by Renters Warehouse. This time, I present to you this BEAUTIFUL 2 bed/1.
City Guide for Elk River, MN

"Big up to my hometown, my territory, my state / But I couldn't figure out much to brag about / Prince lives here, we got 10,000 lakes." (-- Atmosphere, "Shh")

With 10,000 lakes in the state, a city in Minnesota is bound to have one or 10 within its city limits. Elk River is no exception. Where there are lakes, there are rivers. Welcome to Elk River. If you are a fan of living with four distinct seasons, surrounded by lakes and forests that are so beautiful they have been written about in stories and poems for generations, Elk River might just be the place for you. Only a hop, skip, and jet-ski jaunt from Minneapolis. Bring your swimwear. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Elk River, MN

Finding apartments with a pool in Elk River means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Elk River could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

