Eden Prairie, MN
8750 Hawthorne Dr
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

8750 Hawthorne Dr

8750 Hawthorne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8750 Hawthorne Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
ceiling fan
hot tub
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
internet access
Ext Stay-type of living with Hotel-like amenities at fraction of the cost! FURNISHED Priv 1-2+BR 900 SF unique dec/painted apt/studio. Stairs.
-Wi-Fi/High Spd Cable Internet
-30-jet Turbo Massage HOT TUB w colorfullights
-32+in Cable LED TVs-2 (BR/LR) w jukebox-like Music Choice to create different moods.
-BR1-Queen bed/bedding/TV/Ceiling Fan/Light/Dimmer w/remote, Nightstand/lamp, Large armoire/dresser, Double Closet in Private Office w door adjacent to BR w futon couch and ergonomic office chair for long and comfortable hours of sitting.
-LR?Converts into 2nd BR w/Futon Queen bed/TV/Wall firepl w/option for both heat/no-heat, 5 flame-levels w/remote
Lit-up tree, standing lamp/CD Player/Stereo/Clock/Timer. Couches w/pillows, Rolling coffee/mag+laptop table/footrest
-BATH: Priv access frm both BR/LR to tiled full laundry/bath. Sunlamp/heatlamp, Walk-in shower w/therapeutic rain-shower showerhead, medicine chest and over-the-toilet cabinet, w/towel/other shelving and fold-out wall mirror w/closeup option for shaving/applying makeup. Towels incl.
-LAUNDRY: washer/dryer, dbl sink, pull-down laund brd w/light, folding space/metal rolling closet to hang wet clothes or use as additional hanging space for coats/etc. Hamper, add dressing space w/long mirror
-KITCHEN: Hydraulic-lift seats by bar, reg floor-level seats by breakfst table also used as laptop table, flat-top stove/exhaust to outside, refrig/freezer, microwv/convection/toaster ovens, coff maker/blender, cook/bkware, pots/pans, cooking utens/silverware, cups/mugs/bowls/plates. Bar sink/sprayer-wash fruits/veg, removable strainer, cutting brd, Garb disp, shelves/pantry
Coded Entry-no key nec, Parking+Offstreet Parking, + Quick/Conven/Low-cost ( local door-to-door bus transportation w/ flex pickup/drop-off. NO CAR NEC for local business/shopping! Util incl. $1400-1500
Hope to hear from you!.
~Kari...right in the heart of Eden Prairie

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8750 Hawthorne Dr have any available units?
8750 Hawthorne Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 8750 Hawthorne Dr have?
Some of 8750 Hawthorne Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8750 Hawthorne Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8750 Hawthorne Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8750 Hawthorne Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8750 Hawthorne Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 8750 Hawthorne Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8750 Hawthorne Dr does offer parking.
Does 8750 Hawthorne Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8750 Hawthorne Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8750 Hawthorne Dr have a pool?
No, 8750 Hawthorne Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8750 Hawthorne Dr have accessible units?
No, 8750 Hawthorne Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8750 Hawthorne Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8750 Hawthorne Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
