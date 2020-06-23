8750 Hawthorne Dr

Amenities

Ext Stay-type of living with Hotel-like amenities at fraction of the cost! FURNISHED Priv 1-2+BR 900 SF unique dec/painted apt/studio. Stairs.

-Wi-Fi/High Spd Cable Internet

-30-jet Turbo Massage HOT TUB w colorfullights

-32+in Cable LED TVs-2 (BR/LR) w jukebox-like Music Choice to create different moods.

-BR1-Queen bed/bedding/TV/Ceiling Fan/Light/Dimmer w/remote, Nightstand/lamp, Large armoire/dresser, Double Closet in Private Office w door adjacent to BR w futon couch and ergonomic office chair for long and comfortable hours of sitting.

-LR?Converts into 2nd BR w/Futon Queen bed/TV/Wall firepl w/option for both heat/no-heat, 5 flame-levels w/remote

Lit-up tree, standing lamp/CD Player/Stereo/Clock/Timer. Couches w/pillows, Rolling coffee/mag+laptop table/footrest

-BATH: Priv access frm both BR/LR to tiled full laundry/bath. Sunlamp/heatlamp, Walk-in shower w/therapeutic rain-shower showerhead, medicine chest and over-the-toilet cabinet, w/towel/other shelving and fold-out wall mirror w/closeup option for shaving/applying makeup. Towels incl.

-LAUNDRY: washer/dryer, dbl sink, pull-down laund brd w/light, folding space/metal rolling closet to hang wet clothes or use as additional hanging space for coats/etc. Hamper, add dressing space w/long mirror

-KITCHEN: Hydraulic-lift seats by bar, reg floor-level seats by breakfst table also used as laptop table, flat-top stove/exhaust to outside, refrig/freezer, microwv/convection/toaster ovens, coff maker/blender, cook/bkware, pots/pans, cooking utens/silverware, cups/mugs/bowls/plates. Bar sink/sprayer-wash fruits/veg, removable strainer, cutting brd, Garb disp, shelves/pantry

Coded Entry-no key nec, Parking+Offstreet Parking, + Quick/Conven/Low-cost ( local door-to-door bus transportation w/ flex pickup/drop-off. NO CAR NEC for local business/shopping! Util incl. $1400-1500

Hope to hear from you!.

~Kari...right in the heart of Eden Prairie