patio / balcony garage walk in closets bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

8423 Cortland Rd Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Eden Prairie Town Home. Perfect Location! - This beautiful 2 bedroom town-home nestled in the well maintained Pinebrook Community is available on July 1st. This home is fully functional and ready to go! Brand new flooring, carpet, furnishings and paint make this a clean and comfortable home. Spacious open floor concept with kitchen, living-room, dining-room, and half bath all on main level. Access to tuck under garage for parking and storage needs is located just off kitchen area. The upper level has 2 bedrooms(one is currently used as office) with small den area and full bathroom. WALK IN CLOSET



This home is located just seconds from Eden Prairie Center and hundreds of retail, restaurants , and shopping options.

Major highways and interstates are within seconds.



Tenant pays only heat and electric.



Includes...

off street parking with garage

patio BBQ area

great location

walking trails and lake

Internet-Cable-Water- Trash included

Walk In Closet



Call Ryan for more info or a showing!



651-955-7790



Application fee is $45 per adult which can be found at

www.blackbridgemn.com



Rental Criteria:

Credit Score: Prefer 650+

Income: 2.5 times rent

NO Felonies, Evictions or UD's



No Pets Allowed



