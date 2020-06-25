All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

8423 Cortland Rd

8423 Cortland Road · (651) 955-7790
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8423 Cortland Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8423 Cortland Rd · Avail. Sep 1

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1235 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
8423 Cortland Rd Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Eden Prairie Town Home. Perfect Location! - This beautiful 2 bedroom town-home nestled in the well maintained Pinebrook Community is available on July 1st. This home is fully functional and ready to go! Brand new flooring, carpet, furnishings and paint make this a clean and comfortable home. Spacious open floor concept with kitchen, living-room, dining-room, and half bath all on main level. Access to tuck under garage for parking and storage needs is located just off kitchen area. The upper level has 2 bedrooms(one is currently used as office) with small den area and full bathroom. WALK IN CLOSET

This home is located just seconds from Eden Prairie Center and hundreds of retail, restaurants , and shopping options.
Major highways and interstates are within seconds.

Tenant pays only heat and electric.

Includes...
off street parking with garage
patio BBQ area
great location
walking trails and lake
Internet-Cable-Water- Trash included
Walk In Closet

Call Ryan for more info or a showing!

651-955-7790

Application fee is $45 per adult which can be found at
www.blackbridgemn.com

Rental Criteria:
Credit Score: Prefer 650+
Income: 2.5 times rent
NO Felonies, Evictions or UD's

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4867020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8423 Cortland Rd have any available units?
8423 Cortland Rd has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 8423 Cortland Rd have?
Some of 8423 Cortland Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8423 Cortland Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8423 Cortland Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8423 Cortland Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8423 Cortland Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 8423 Cortland Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8423 Cortland Rd offers parking.
Does 8423 Cortland Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8423 Cortland Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8423 Cortland Rd have a pool?
No, 8423 Cortland Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8423 Cortland Rd have accessible units?
No, 8423 Cortland Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8423 Cortland Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8423 Cortland Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
