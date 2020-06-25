Amenities
8423 Cortland Rd Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Eden Prairie Town Home. Perfect Location! - This beautiful 2 bedroom town-home nestled in the well maintained Pinebrook Community is available on July 1st. This home is fully functional and ready to go! Brand new flooring, carpet, furnishings and paint make this a clean and comfortable home. Spacious open floor concept with kitchen, living-room, dining-room, and half bath all on main level. Access to tuck under garage for parking and storage needs is located just off kitchen area. The upper level has 2 bedrooms(one is currently used as office) with small den area and full bathroom. WALK IN CLOSET
This home is located just seconds from Eden Prairie Center and hundreds of retail, restaurants , and shopping options.
Major highways and interstates are within seconds.
Tenant pays only heat and electric.
Includes...
off street parking with garage
patio BBQ area
great location
walking trails and lake
Internet-Cable-Water- Trash included
Walk In Closet
Call Ryan for more info or a showing!
651-955-7790
Application fee is $45 per adult which can be found at
www.blackbridgemn.com
Rental Criteria:
Credit Score: Prefer 650+
Income: 2.5 times rent
NO Felonies, Evictions or UD's
No Pets Allowed
