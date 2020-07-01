All apartments in Eden Prairie
17461 Haralson Drive - 1

17461 Haralson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17461 Haralson Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a wonderfully done townhome in a great neighborhood! There are 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, private bathroom with jetted tub, and double sinks. Fourth bedroom can be also be used as an office and comes with a beautiful wall of built-in shelves. There is a washer and dryer conveniently located on the main level. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, a center island, and quartz countertops. On both levels you will find cozy gas burning fireplaces! This home features a 4 season porch that has direct access to the back deck. Two car attached garage. Located in a beautiful neighborhood close to parks & Lake Riley. Eden Prairie School District #272.

Lease Terms: $2295 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month or longer lease term. Garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets 40 lbs and under may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Leasing Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Beautiful & Spacious side by side Townhome with many upgrades!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

