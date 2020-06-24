13580 Technology Drive

Amenities

Available March 15th! Another new listing brought to you by Shawnna Peterson and Renters Warehouse. This 2Bed/2Bath high demand south facing unit has beautiful views of Purgatory Creek. Located in the heart of Eden Prairie conveniently located to shops, restaurants, walking trails, and public transportation. The open living, dining, and kitchen are located in the middle of the unit, with sliding glass doors that open to the balcony. Both Bedrooms have walk-in closets, 2 full bathrooms with soaking tubs, spacious laundry room, ample closet space throughout the unit. Amenities include a basketball court, racquetball court, volleyball court, sauna, fitness center, and party room. 1 parking space and storage unit included. Tenant is responsible for water, gas, electric. Dogs <40 pounds considered with an additional pet deposit. $55/adult/app