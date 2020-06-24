All apartments in Eden Prairie
13580 Technology Drive
13580 Technology Drive

13580 Technology Dr · No Longer Available
Location

13580 Technology Dr, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
sauna
volleyball court
Available March 15th! Another new listing brought to you by Shawnna Peterson and Renters Warehouse. This 2Bed/2Bath high demand south facing unit has beautiful views of Purgatory Creek. Located in the heart of Eden Prairie conveniently located to shops, restaurants, walking trails, and public transportation. The open living, dining, and kitchen are located in the middle of the unit, with sliding glass doors that open to the balcony. Both Bedrooms have walk-in closets, 2 full bathrooms with soaking tubs, spacious laundry room, ample closet space throughout the unit. Amenities include a basketball court, racquetball court, volleyball court, sauna, fitness center, and party room. 1 parking space and storage unit included. Tenant is responsible for water, gas, electric. Dogs &lt;40 pounds considered with an additional pet deposit. $55/adult/app

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13580 Technology Drive have any available units?
13580 Technology Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 13580 Technology Drive have?
Some of 13580 Technology Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13580 Technology Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13580 Technology Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13580 Technology Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13580 Technology Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13580 Technology Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13580 Technology Drive offers parking.
Does 13580 Technology Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13580 Technology Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13580 Technology Drive have a pool?
No, 13580 Technology Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13580 Technology Drive have accessible units?
No, 13580 Technology Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13580 Technology Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13580 Technology Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
