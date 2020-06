Amenities

Exquisite Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom Townhome in Dundas - Fully furnished two bedroom and two bathroom with walk-in closet located in Dundas. Updated flooring with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included. Beautifully decorated throughout, this Townhome boasts one level living but includes unfurnished basement and a double car garage. Resident pays all utilities. Trash cans provided. Call G&H for a viewing 507-334-3499 or visit our website www.gh-properties.com Proof of renters insurance required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5818281)