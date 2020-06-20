Amenities
1107 W 3rd St Available 08/01/20 1107 W 3rd St- Beautiful Home on Observation Hill! - Available August 1!
1107 W 3rd St is a classic 3 bed, 2 bath home in Duluth, located in the quiet Observation Hill neighborhood, close to downtown, with a park and school bus stop nearby. Built in 1914, this home has classic touches like natural woodwork and hardwood floors. More modern updates include a first floor three quarter bathroom, newer furnace and water heater, and newer windows. Enjoy the outdoors on the deck that overlooks community gardens. The house includes a paved off street parking spot. Call to schedule your showing today!
This home is pet friendly, Inquire for details.
Thanks for looking!
(RLNE2665750)