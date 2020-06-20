All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like 1107 W 3rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duluth, MN
/
1107 W 3rd St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

1107 W 3rd St

1107 West 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1107 West 3rd Street, Duluth, MN 55806
Observation Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
community garden
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
parking
1107 W 3rd St Available 08/01/20 1107 W 3rd St- Beautiful Home on Observation Hill! - Available August 1!

1107 W 3rd St is a classic 3 bed, 2 bath home in Duluth, located in the quiet Observation Hill neighborhood, close to downtown, with a park and school bus stop nearby. Built in 1914, this home has classic touches like natural woodwork and hardwood floors. More modern updates include a first floor three quarter bathroom, newer furnace and water heater, and newer windows. Enjoy the outdoors on the deck that overlooks community gardens. The house includes a paved off street parking spot. Call to schedule your showing today!

This home is pet friendly, Inquire for details.

Thanks for looking!

(RLNE2665750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 W 3rd St have any available units?
1107 W 3rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, MN.
How much is rent in Duluth, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 W 3rd St have?
Some of 1107 W 3rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 W 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
1107 W 3rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 W 3rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 W 3rd St is pet friendly.
Does 1107 W 3rd St offer parking?
Yes, 1107 W 3rd St does offer parking.
Does 1107 W 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1107 W 3rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 W 3rd St have a pool?
No, 1107 W 3rd St does not have a pool.
Does 1107 W 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 1107 W 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 W 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 W 3rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ramsey Village II
5404 Ramsey St
Duluth, MN 55807
West Hillside
625 West 2nd Street
Duluth, MN 55806
Chesterwood
723 Kenwood Ave
Duluth, MN 55811
Greysolon Plaza
231 E Superior St
Duluth, MN 55802
Irving School Apartment Homes
101 N 56th Ave W
Duluth, MN 55807
Yorkleigh
1017 London Road
Duluth, MN 55802
Cove Apartments
1 East 1st Street
Duluth, MN 55802
Lofts on Canal
20 Sutphin St
Duluth, MN 55802

Similar Pages

Duluth 2 BedroomsDuluth Apartments with Parking
Duluth Cheap PlacesDuluth Dog Friendly Apartments
Duluth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hibbing, MNCloquet, MNHermantown, MN
Virginia, MNEveleth, MN
Mountain Iron, MNSuperior, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton ParkEast End
Downtown Duluth
Congdon

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-DuluthFond du Lac Tribal and Community College
Hibbing Community College
Mesabi Range College