Townview Villas

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - 1 month's rent (based on credit)
Move-in Fees: $60 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $400 (first pet), $200 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Unreserved surface parking lot: included in lease; Carport: $20/month. Surface lot.