All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like Townview Villas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duluth, MN
/
Townview Villas
Last updated July 8 2020 at 12:32 PM

Townview Villas

715 W 2nd St · (218) 210-8410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
Downtown Duluth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

715 W 2nd St, Duluth, MN 55806
Downtown Duluth

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Townview Villas.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
dishwasher
w/d hookup
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pool
gym
pet friendly
carport
hot tub
internet cafe
online portal
Convenient Location to Downtown Area...Great Views of Harbor & Lake Superior...Quiet Neighborhood... Town View Villas is a well-maintained development in the western hillside close to the downtown area, Bayfront Park, hospitals, and schools. Some units have great views of the harbor and Lake Superior. The 2 bedroom units are 2 story with lots of closets. Well-maintained units and grounds make Town View Villas a desirable place to live.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - 1 month's rent (based on credit)
Move-in Fees: $60 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $400 (first pet), $200 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Unreserved surface parking lot: included in lease; Carport: $20/month. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Townview Villas have any available units?
Townview Villas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, MN.
How much is rent in Duluth, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does Townview Villas have?
Some of Townview Villas's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Townview Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Townview Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Townview Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Townview Villas is pet friendly.
Does Townview Villas offer parking?
Yes, Townview Villas offers parking.
Does Townview Villas have units with washers and dryers?
No, Townview Villas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Townview Villas have a pool?
Yes, Townview Villas has a pool.
Does Townview Villas have accessible units?
No, Townview Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Townview Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Townview Villas has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Townview Villas?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ramsey Village II
5404 Ramsey St
Duluth, MN 55807
Chesterwood
723 Kenwood Ave
Duluth, MN 55811
Les Chateaux
3800 London Rd
Duluth, MN 55804
Irving School Apartment Homes
101 N 56th Ave W
Duluth, MN 55807
Yorkleigh
1017 London Road
Duluth, MN 55802
Highland Chateau
822 Baylis St
Duluth, MN 55811
Ramsey Village
5402 Ramsey St
Duluth, MN 55807
Lofts on Canal
20 Sutphin St
Duluth, MN 55802

Similar Pages

Duluth 2 BedroomsDuluth Apartments with Parking
Duluth Cheap PlacesDuluth Dog Friendly Apartments
Duluth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hibbing, MNCloquet, MNHermantown, MN
Virginia, MNEveleth, MN
Mountain Iron, MNSuperior, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton ParkEast End
Downtown Duluth
Congdon

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-DuluthFond du Lac Tribal and Community College
Hibbing Community College
Mesabi Range College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity