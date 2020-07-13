Townview Villas

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony dishwasher w/d hookup fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance internet access dogs allowed cats allowed pool gym pet friendly carport hot tub internet cafe online portal

Convenient Location to Downtown Area...Great Views of Harbor & Lake Superior...Quiet Neighborhood... Town View Villas is a well-maintained development in the western hillside close to the downtown area, Bayfront Park, hospitals, and schools. Some units have great views of the harbor and Lake Superior. The 2 bedroom units are 2 story with lots of closets. Well-maintained units and grounds make Town View Villas a desirable place to live.