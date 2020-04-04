All apartments in Delano
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:35 AM

574 Rucks Farm Rd

574 Rucks Farm Road · (612) 986-4113
Location

574 Rucks Farm Road, Delano, MN 55328

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $2095 · Avail. now

$2,095

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 04/22/20 Updates Throughout! Sunfilled 4-bdrm, 3 bath home. - Property Id: 243148

Welcome home! Newly renovated 4-bdrm, 3-bath single-family home available this April. Home is located on a quiet street located across from a recently updated park and is just minutes from downtown Delano. Enjoy a sunfilled and open floorplan that overlooks a private backyard with a new cedar deck. This home features updates throughout: new flooring and appliances, fresh paint throughout, recently updated bathrooms, new lighting, two-car attached garage, tons of storage space, central air, award-winning Delano school district. Easy freeway access and 20 miles to downtown Minneapolis.

(Additional pictures available upon request. House is currently available for showings!)
This property is pet-friendly with additional fees. Some breed/weight restrictions may apply.

Security Deposit: $2,095. No Smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including landscaping and snow removal.

Call or text (612) 986-4113 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243148
Property Id 243148

(RLNE5635043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

