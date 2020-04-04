574 Rucks Farm Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available 04/22/20 Updates Throughout! Sunfilled 4-bdrm, 3 bath home. - Property Id: 243148



Welcome home! Newly renovated 4-bdrm, 3-bath single-family home available this April. Home is located on a quiet street located across from a recently updated park and is just minutes from downtown Delano. Enjoy a sunfilled and open floorplan that overlooks a private backyard with a new cedar deck. This home features updates throughout: new flooring and appliances, fresh paint throughout, recently updated bathrooms, new lighting, two-car attached garage, tons of storage space, central air, award-winning Delano school district. Easy freeway access and 20 miles to downtown Minneapolis.



(Additional pictures available upon request. House is currently available for showings!)

This property is pet-friendly with additional fees. Some breed/weight restrictions may apply.



Security Deposit: $2,095. No Smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including landscaping and snow removal.



Call or text (612) 986-4113 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243148

