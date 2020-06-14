111 Apartments for rent in Crystal, MN with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Crystal renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:56pm
Winnetka Hills
16 Units Available
Crystal Village
3016 Sumter Ave N, Crystal, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
902 sqft
Come home to quality, clean and comfortable living when you choose Crystal Village Apartments for your new apartment home! Recently remodeled one and two bedroom apartments available in a quiet, sprawling community with mature trees, ample green
Results within 1 mile of Crystal
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Lakeland Park
5 Units Available
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$920
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1365 sqft
Located in the heart of Brooklyn, NY, this complex is close to major highways and public transportation. This complex comes with perks such as high-speed internet, dishwashers, patios/balconies and much more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Robbinsdale
12 Units Available
Beach South
4199 46th Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,051
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1030 sqft
Close to Highway 100, this rental community combines outdoor living with indoor luxury. Spacious grounds, swimming pool, BBQ and grill, and fitness center. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in rooms.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Meadow Lake Park
10 Units Available
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,581
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1087 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 08:56pm
11 Units Available
West End Trails
1500 Douglas Drive North, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
780 sqft
Conveniently located in Golden Valley with easy access to Highways 55 and 100, West End Trails offers nearby shopping, dining, recreation opportunities and an easy commute to work. Come and live in this great community in Golden Valley.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Robbinsdale
41 Units Available
Birdtown Flats
3730 West Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
$1,325
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1138 sqft
Introducing Birdtown Flats, a new community in Robbinsdale, MN offering the ideal lifestyle in the form of studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent! With its convenient location in downtown and a long list of exclusive amenities, our unique
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
31 Units Available
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,295
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1186 sqft
New apartments and townhomes between highways 100 and 169, outside of Minneapolis. Residences have wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community game room, 24-hour gym, business lounge with WiFi.
Results within 5 miles of Crystal
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
25 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,380
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,203
1417 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
$
St. Anthony West
7 Units Available
The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,350
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Julia in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
$
Loring Park
88 Units Available
Laurel Village
1254 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,185
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1114 sqft
Inviting apartment community in the center of downtown Minneapolis. Surrounded by shopping, dining and entertainment venues and central to major highways. Apartments feature breakfast bars and laundry facilities. Indoor car parking and bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
1464 sqft
Contemporary pet-friendly townhouses built on lush green grounds, not far from I-45, I-94 and Highway 169. Carpets, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located less than 10 minutes from downtown Minnetonka. Beautiful park-like setting with landscaped entryway. Pet-friendly, furnished units feature patio/ balcony and air conditioning. Heated underground parking. Pool and gym on site.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,236
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1011 sqft
Located close to I-394 for easy transportation, the disabled-friendly community has an impressive walking score of 75. Residents get access to heated parking lots, laundry and game room.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Loring Park
14 Units Available
Vue
415 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,220
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1102 sqft
1-3 bedroom and studio apartments available at VUE Apartments in Minneapolis, MN. First class amenities onsite. Picturesque city skyline views. Near high-end shops, restaurants and transit hubs. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Calhoun
7 Units Available
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,290
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,707
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
1182 sqft
Within walking distance of shops, restaurants and lakes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center, community room and outdoor swimming pool. Off-street car parking available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Loring Park
16 Units Available
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$890
343 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,026
453 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Minneapolis, with easy access to public transportation. Apartments feature tile floors, extra storage room, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
West Calhoun
46 Units Available
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,044
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
944 sqft
Convenience, location and luxury. These units are an oasis in a city lover's paradise. Close to all amenities. Luxury community features include 24- hour concierge, 24-hour gym, pool, spa and business center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
20 Units Available
Regency Woods
2200 Plymouth Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,254
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1075 sqft
Gorgeous apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Ideally located near the beautiful Minnetonka Loop Trail and the Ridgedale Regional Center. Enjoy 24-hour gym, club house, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
Warehouse District
16 Units Available
Else Warehouse
730 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,589
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,913
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,336
1204 sqft
Choose from a variety of floor plans in this elegant North Loop building. Huge windows, tall ceilings, lots of light. Modern amenities like quartz countertops, wood floors and patios in some units.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:36am
Warehouse District
9 Units Available
Copham
607 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,589
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
960 sqft
Historic apartment with modern style located in the North Loop. Fitness center, public entertainment areas, roof deck and indoor dog run. Variety of floor plans for one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Warehouse District
41 Units Available
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,326
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,316
945 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located in downtown Minneapolis, close to the Mississippi River and biking trails. Units feature large windows that let through plenty of natural light. Community amenities include a sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
North Loop
29 Units Available
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,355
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1064 sqft
The Junction Flats apartments are in North Loop in a trendy urban location. Luxuriant common areas. Large open floor plans. Great views of Minneapolis. Light rail down nearby. Close to the Minneapolis entertainment district.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Cedar Isles - Dean
13 Units Available
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,213
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1085 sqft
Lake Calhoun Flats is near West Calhoun Parkway. Provides access to Uptown/Downtown Minneapolis' eclectic dining and premier retail. Features laundry facilities. Fine granite counters. Internet access and cafe. A pristine lake view.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Warehouse District
18 Units Available
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,315
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1064 sqft
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
City Guide for Crystal, MN

Hey there, North Star State apartment scavengers, and welcome to your virtual Crystal, MN apartment finding headquarters! Conveniently located just 6 miles from Minneapolis, Crystal is a quiet, suburban little bedroom community that plays host to some of the most attractive, family-friendly rentals you’ll find anywhere in Minnesota. Are you ready to embark on the journey for the Crystal, Minnesota apartment of your dreams? Then journey on, ladies and gents, because an apartment in Crystal wit...

Having trouble with Craigslist Crystal? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Although Crystal is nearly 80 percent owner-occupied, you’ll find a surprisingly nice selection of rentals both within city limits and in the surrounding communities of Valley Place, Robbinsdale, Becker, and New Hope (which, strangely enough, was not named after the Star Wars film). Apartments in and around Crystal run the gamut from cheap ($600 or less for a basic studio apartment) to sort of steep ($1100 or more for a family-sized luxury unit). Amenities, fortunately, are top-notch in most Crystal apartment complexes and often include swimming pools, garages, clubhouses, gyms, complementary Wi-Fi, some utilities included, and more.

Planning to share room and board with a furry four-legged roommate? Pet policies differ from place to place, but you’ll be glad to know that more than a few apartments in Crystal are welcoming of cats, dogs, fish, land crabs, wolf packs, ravenous vultures, and mad cows alike. Just be prepared to fork over an extra $25 or so in rent each month if you need a pet-friendly apartment in Crystal.

Apartment complexes in Crystal almost unanimously have vacancies year-round, so don’t worry about getting stuck on one of those über-aggravating waiting lists. Just bring along proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous residences when you’re ready to commit to an apartment in Crystal, and you’ll be chillin’ (quite literally) with Minnesota’s finest before you know it! Property managers do, however, usually run background/credit checks on prospective tenants, meaning you’ll need a respectable cosigner to seal the deal if your credit history suggests you think overdue bills and junk mail are one and the same.

One of the nicest aspects of Crystal is that the city doesn’t have anything even remotely resembling a sketchy area or danger zone. There is a ‘hood or two located right next to the train tracks, just south of Bass Lake, that can get noisy and look a little more rundown, but even these neighborhoods are largely safe, suburban, and filled with 2.3 kids and a dog playing in the yard. Still, use common sense and come see with your own eyes which area of Crystal is best for you before signing a lease.

And now for the fun part: scouring the listings for the apartment of your dreams in Crystal, Minnesota! Happy hunting! (Or, should we say, since this is the “Land of 10,000 Lakes,” “Happy fishing!”) Either way, good luck. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Crystal, MN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Crystal renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

