9691 Dunes Ave Available 04/01/19 Gorgeous 4 bed 2.5 bath home in quiet Cottage Grove - The magnificent home is a one of a kind! Open floor plan, lots of natural light, and even more space. Plush carpet and beautiful hardwood floors.
Kitchen features granite countertops and beautiful woodwork.
Living room features a fireplace and and plenty of shelving for decorating!
Large backyard with gorgeous landscaping and fire pit.
Huge bathroom with soaker tub, walk in shower, and abundance of counter space.
3 car garage and washer dryer included in home.
