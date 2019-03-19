All apartments in Cottage Grove
Location

9691 Dunes Avenue, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
fire pit
garage
9691 Dunes Ave Available 04/01/19 Gorgeous 4 bed 2.5 bath home in quiet Cottage Grove - The magnificent home is a one of a kind! Open floor plan, lots of natural light, and even more space. Plush carpet and beautiful hardwood floors.
Kitchen features granite countertops and beautiful woodwork.
Living room features a fireplace and and plenty of shelving for decorating!
Large backyard with gorgeous landscaping and fire pit.
Huge bathroom with soaker tub, walk in shower, and abundance of counter space.
3 car garage and washer dryer included in home.

Schedule a showing today!

(RLNE4676199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9691 Dunes Ave have any available units?
9691 Dunes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
What amenities does 9691 Dunes Ave have?
Some of 9691 Dunes Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9691 Dunes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9691 Dunes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9691 Dunes Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9691 Dunes Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cottage Grove.
Does 9691 Dunes Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9691 Dunes Ave offers parking.
Does 9691 Dunes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9691 Dunes Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9691 Dunes Ave have a pool?
No, 9691 Dunes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9691 Dunes Ave have accessible units?
No, 9691 Dunes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9691 Dunes Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9691 Dunes Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9691 Dunes Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9691 Dunes Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
