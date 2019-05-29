All apartments in Cottage Grove
8852 92nd Street South
Last updated May 29 2019 at 1:36 PM

8852 92nd Street South

8852 92nd St S · No Longer Available
Location

8852 92nd St S, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7e7b63905f ---- Built in 2005 GORGEOUS 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Cottage Grove is available for move in JULY 1ST !!! This home features: -Large, open floor plan with 1450 square feet of living space -The living room has a beautiful, floor to ceiling brick, gas fireplace -Open kitchen with breakfast bar, lots of cabinet space, and built-in hutch for extra storage or bar area -Large bedrooms, each with their own ceiling fan -Master suite with HUGE walk-in closet and whirlpool tub -Neutral paint tones throughout providing the perfect slate to make this place your home -In unit washer and dryer -FREE LAWN AND SNOW CARE -Attached 2 car garage -Walking distance to Cub Foods, Wal-Mart, and Target! You will love this beautiful home that is ready to rent JUL 1ST - Please call or email us to schedule a showing today!! Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT section 8 approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, phone, internet, and cable. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details. 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. Heat Gas Walk In Closets Washer And Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8852 92nd Street South have any available units?
8852 92nd Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
What amenities does 8852 92nd Street South have?
Some of 8852 92nd Street South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8852 92nd Street South currently offering any rent specials?
8852 92nd Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8852 92nd Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 8852 92nd Street South is pet friendly.
Does 8852 92nd Street South offer parking?
Yes, 8852 92nd Street South offers parking.
Does 8852 92nd Street South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8852 92nd Street South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8852 92nd Street South have a pool?
Yes, 8852 92nd Street South has a pool.
Does 8852 92nd Street South have accessible units?
No, 8852 92nd Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 8852 92nd Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 8852 92nd Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8852 92nd Street South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8852 92nd Street South has units with air conditioning.

