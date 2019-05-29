8852 92nd Street South

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7e7b63905f ---- Built in 2005 GORGEOUS 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Cottage Grove is available for move in JULY 1ST !!! This home features: -Large, open floor plan with 1450 square feet of living space -The living room has a beautiful, floor to ceiling brick, gas fireplace -Open kitchen with breakfast bar, lots of cabinet space, and built-in hutch for extra storage or bar area -Large bedrooms, each with their own ceiling fan -Master suite with HUGE walk-in closet and whirlpool tub -Neutral paint tones throughout providing the perfect slate to make this place your home -In unit washer and dryer -FREE LAWN AND SNOW CARE -Attached 2 car garage -Walking distance to Cub Foods, Wal-Mart, and Target! You will love this beautiful home that is ready to rent JUL 1ST - Please call or email us to schedule a showing today!! Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT section 8 approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, phone, internet, and cable. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details. 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. Heat Gas Walk In Closets Washer And Dryer