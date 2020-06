Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Features include an spacious floor plan, stylish lighting fixtures, and hardwood floors. The beautiful kitchen has attractive counters, updated appliances and dark wood cabinets as well as a lovely breakfast nook. The bedrooms are spacious with plenty of natural light, and you’ll love the spacious closets. Relax and entertain on the back deck.