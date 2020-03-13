7762 79th Street S.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Recently Updated 2 Bed + Loft/1.5 Bath Townhouse- Great Location! Available Now! - This 2 bedroom plus loft townhouse has been nicely remodeled with neutral paint, newer carpet and flooring throughout, and newer light fixtures. MAIN LEVEL: Large living room opens to dining room and kitchen- open floor plan. Access to the patio, garage, and a half bath complete this level. UPPER LEVEL: This level has a great sized loft- perfect for an office or kids play area. Two good size bedrooms, a full bathroom, and upper level laundry! Trash, Snow Removal, and Lawn Care included in the rent! Small dogs allowed with additional deposit, sorry no cats. Available Now!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5561001)