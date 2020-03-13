All apartments in Cottage Grove
Find more places like 7762 79th Street S..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cottage Grove, MN
/
7762 79th Street S.
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

7762 79th Street S.

7762 79th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7762 79th Street South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Recently Updated 2 Bed + Loft/1.5 Bath Townhouse- Great Location! Available Now! - This 2 bedroom plus loft townhouse has been nicely remodeled with neutral paint, newer carpet and flooring throughout, and newer light fixtures. MAIN LEVEL: Large living room opens to dining room and kitchen- open floor plan. Access to the patio, garage, and a half bath complete this level. UPPER LEVEL: This level has a great sized loft- perfect for an office or kids play area. Two good size bedrooms, a full bathroom, and upper level laundry! Trash, Snow Removal, and Lawn Care included in the rent! Small dogs allowed with additional deposit, sorry no cats. Available Now!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5561001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7762 79th Street S. have any available units?
7762 79th Street S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
What amenities does 7762 79th Street S. have?
Some of 7762 79th Street S.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7762 79th Street S. currently offering any rent specials?
7762 79th Street S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7762 79th Street S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7762 79th Street S. is pet friendly.
Does 7762 79th Street S. offer parking?
Yes, 7762 79th Street S. offers parking.
Does 7762 79th Street S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7762 79th Street S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7762 79th Street S. have a pool?
No, 7762 79th Street S. does not have a pool.
Does 7762 79th Street S. have accessible units?
No, 7762 79th Street S. does not have accessible units.
Does 7762 79th Street S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7762 79th Street S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7762 79th Street S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7762 79th Street S. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNRochester, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNColumbia Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities