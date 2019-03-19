All apartments in Cottage Grove
Find more places like 6840 Meadow Grass Lane S..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cottage Grove, MN
/
6840 Meadow Grass Lane S.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6840 Meadow Grass Lane S.

6840 Meadow Grass Lane South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6840 Meadow Grass Lane South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4c673dc0e8 ----
Towering elegance with wide-open space on every level. Authentic hardwood floors and doors. Thoughtful detail and high-quality finishes throughout. The main bedroom features a custom wall-to-wall built-in with charming window seat, and large walk-in closet with organizational shelving. Luxury bath features soaking tub, stand-alone tile shower and custom raised vanity. Private upper loft overlooks main living area. Main level includes the living, dining and kitchen, along with a sizable bedroom and large bath with abundant, clever storage. Lower level offers unexpected flex space, a large utility room, and under-stair closet with bonus storage. Your 2-car garage provides thoughtful, well organized storage.

Lease Term: 12 Months

Available: March 22, 2019

Utilities Included: Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Trash

Utilities Included in Rent: Trash, Lawn Care & Snow Removal.
Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others
Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $50/month

Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)

Pet Policy: Cats Only - 2 under 25 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6840 Meadow Grass Lane S. have any available units?
6840 Meadow Grass Lane S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
What amenities does 6840 Meadow Grass Lane S. have?
Some of 6840 Meadow Grass Lane S.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6840 Meadow Grass Lane S. currently offering any rent specials?
6840 Meadow Grass Lane S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6840 Meadow Grass Lane S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6840 Meadow Grass Lane S. is pet friendly.
Does 6840 Meadow Grass Lane S. offer parking?
Yes, 6840 Meadow Grass Lane S. offers parking.
Does 6840 Meadow Grass Lane S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6840 Meadow Grass Lane S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6840 Meadow Grass Lane S. have a pool?
No, 6840 Meadow Grass Lane S. does not have a pool.
Does 6840 Meadow Grass Lane S. have accessible units?
No, 6840 Meadow Grass Lane S. does not have accessible units.
Does 6840 Meadow Grass Lane S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6840 Meadow Grass Lane S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6840 Meadow Grass Lane S. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6840 Meadow Grass Lane S. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNRochester, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNColumbia Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities