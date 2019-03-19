6840 Meadow Grass Lane S.

Amenities

Towering elegance with wide-open space on every level. Authentic hardwood floors and doors. Thoughtful detail and high-quality finishes throughout. The main bedroom features a custom wall-to-wall built-in with charming window seat, and large walk-in closet with organizational shelving. Luxury bath features soaking tub, stand-alone tile shower and custom raised vanity. Private upper loft overlooks main living area. Main level includes the living, dining and kitchen, along with a sizable bedroom and large bath with abundant, clever storage. Lower level offers unexpected flex space, a large utility room, and under-stair closet with bonus storage. Your 2-car garage provides thoughtful, well organized storage.



Lease Term: 12 Months



Available: March 22, 2019



Utilities Included: Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Trash



Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others

Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $50/month



Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)



Pet Policy: Cats Only - 2 under 25 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit