6840 Meadow Grass Lane S.

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4c673dc0e8 ----
Towering elegance with wide-open space on every level. Authentic hardwood floors and doors. Thoughtful detail and high-quality finishes throughout. The main bedroom features a custom wall-to-wall built-in with charming window seat, and large walk-in closet with organizational shelving. Luxury bath features soaking tub, stand-alone tile shower and custom raised vanity. Private upper loft overlooks main living area. Main level includes the living, dining and kitchen, along with a sizable bedroom and large bath with abundant, clever storage. Lower level offers unexpected flex space, a large utility room, and under-stair closet with bonus storage. Your 2-car garage provides thoughtful, well organized storage.
Lease Term: 12 Months
Available: March 22, 2019
Utilities Included: Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Trash
Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others
Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $50/month
Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)
Pet Policy: Cats Only - 2 under 25 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit