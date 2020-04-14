9020 Shannon Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Rare 3+acres executive rental JUST outside of Maple Grove in Corcoran! - Another dream rental from the Dreamteam of National Realty Guild! Get the best of both worlds, country living 10 minutes from downtown! Super close to Maple grove as well! Amazing serene views of the creek running through the back yard, tons of wild life, deer and even some fox run around back here! 6 massive bedrooms in this house, which was built for entertaining! Tons of storage and plenty of bathrooms! Open concept through-out, large office and formal dining area, with fireplaces and tile counters! 2 car garage with a huge turn-around drive! Don't miss this opportunity! Text/Call Neal right away!! Snow/Lawn care included, monthly in home cleaning included as well!



600+credit

No evictions/UD's

Dogs negotiable, case by case basis w/deposit.

No recent collections/charge-offs/judgements.



Neal Lawson

612-418-5892

Dreamteam of National Realty Guild

Coach | Team Lead | Realtor



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5499955)