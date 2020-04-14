All apartments in Corcoran
Find more places like 9020 Shannon Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corcoran, MN
/
9020 Shannon Lane
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

9020 Shannon Lane

9020 Shannon Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9020 Shannon Lane, Corcoran, MN 55340

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Rare 3+acres executive rental JUST outside of Maple Grove in Corcoran! - Another dream rental from the Dreamteam of National Realty Guild! Get the best of both worlds, country living 10 minutes from downtown! Super close to Maple grove as well! Amazing serene views of the creek running through the back yard, tons of wild life, deer and even some fox run around back here! 6 massive bedrooms in this house, which was built for entertaining! Tons of storage and plenty of bathrooms! Open concept through-out, large office and formal dining area, with fireplaces and tile counters! 2 car garage with a huge turn-around drive! Don't miss this opportunity! Text/Call Neal right away!! Snow/Lawn care included, monthly in home cleaning included as well!

600+credit
No evictions/UD's
Dogs negotiable, case by case basis w/deposit.
No recent collections/charge-offs/judgements.

Neal Lawson
612-418-5892
Dreamteam of National Realty Guild
Coach | Team Lead | Realtor

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5499955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9020 Shannon Lane have any available units?
9020 Shannon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corcoran, MN.
Is 9020 Shannon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9020 Shannon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9020 Shannon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9020 Shannon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9020 Shannon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9020 Shannon Lane offers parking.
Does 9020 Shannon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9020 Shannon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9020 Shannon Lane have a pool?
No, 9020 Shannon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9020 Shannon Lane have accessible units?
No, 9020 Shannon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9020 Shannon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9020 Shannon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9020 Shannon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9020 Shannon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRogers, MNRamsey, MNAlbertville, MNElk River, MNAnoka, MNChamplin, MN
New Hope, MNGolden Valley, MNCrystal, MNBig Lake, MNMonticello, MNHopkins, MNExcelsior, MNRobbinsdale, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChanhassen, MNVictoria, MNSt. Bonifacius, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University