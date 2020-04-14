9020 Shannon Lane

Amenities
Rare 3+acres executive rental JUST outside of Maple Grove in Corcoran! - Another dream rental from the Dreamteam of National Realty Guild! Get the best of both worlds, country living 10 minutes from downtown! Super close to Maple grove as well! Amazing serene views of the creek running through the back yard, tons of wild life, deer and even some fox run around back here! 6 massive bedrooms in this house, which was built for entertaining! Tons of storage and plenty of bathrooms! Open concept through-out, large office and formal dining area, with fireplaces and tile counters! 2 car garage with a huge turn-around drive! Don't miss this opportunity! Text/Call Neal right away!! Snow/Lawn care included, monthly in home cleaning included as well!
600+credit
No evictions/UD's
Dogs negotiable, case by case basis w/deposit.
No recent collections/charge-offs/judgements.
Neal Lawson
612-418-5892
Dreamteam of National Realty Guild
Coach | Team Lead | Realtor
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5499955)