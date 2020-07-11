Apartment List
/
MN
/
coon rapids
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:01 AM

25 Apartments for rent in Coon Rapids, MN with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Coon Rapids apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
2 Units Available
The Meadows of Coon Rapids
1770 121st Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1322 sqft
Modeled after the area's townhomes, these apartments feature attached garages, in-unit laundry and a basketball court. The community is blocks from highways 10 and 47 and 20 minutes from Minneapolis.
Results within 5 miles of Coon Rapids
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
4 Units Available
Woodland Park Apartments
2614 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1075 sqft
INCOME LIMITS APPLY - Welcome to Woodland Park Apartments where our residents are our number one priority! Woodland Park is located in a quiet neighborhood in Anoka with easy access to Hwy 10.
Results within 10 miles of Coon Rapids
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
44 Units Available
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,325
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1186 sqft
New apartments and townhomes between highways 100 and 169, outside of Minneapolis. Residences have wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community game room, 24-hour gym, business lounge with WiFi.
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
52 Units Available
Warehouse District
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,155
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
945 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located in downtown Minneapolis, close to the Mississippi River and biking trails. Units feature large windows that let through plenty of natural light. Community amenities include a sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
32 Units Available
North Loop
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,380
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1064 sqft
The Junction Flats apartments are in North Loop in a trendy urban location. Luxuriant common areas. Large open floor plans. Great views of Minneapolis. Light rail down nearby. Close to the Minneapolis entertainment district.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
45 Units Available
Downtown West
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,372
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,467
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1533 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
$
102 Units Available
Loring Park
Laurel Village
1254 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,085
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1116 sqft
Inviting apartment community in the center of downtown Minneapolis. Surrounded by shopping, dining and entertainment venues and central to major highways. Apartments feature breakfast bars and laundry facilities. Indoor car parking and bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
14 Units Available
Meadow Lake Park
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,504
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1087 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
24 Units Available
Warehouse District
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,710
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,626
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1167 sqft
In Minneapolis' Warehouse District, the apartment community features a fire pit, a coffee bar and a dog park. Interiors boast granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
$
85 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,395
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
929 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gibson in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
17 Units Available
Warehouse District
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,390
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
68 Units Available
Warehouse District
Second + Second
120 2nd Street N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,425
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,702
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1405 sqft
Now Open! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in-person tour. SECOND & SECOND offers residents the energy and excitement of a central location in Minneapolis' hottest neighborhood, the North Loop.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
$
11 Units Available
Warehouse District
Borealis North Loop
721 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,595
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
951 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units, walking distance from Grand Rounds. Built with sustainability in mind, homes feature large windows and phone-operated key-locks. Residents have access to a sky lounge and a co-working space, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 10 at 10:52am
$
38 Units Available
Downtown West
365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,434
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,659
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,789
1409 sqft
New construction community with lavish amenities. On-site Jacuzzi spa, penthouse lounge, skyway connection and private dining room. Fitness center, boxing station and more. LEED-certified building. Designer finishes. Personal errand services.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
47 Units Available
Downtown East
Edition
511 South 4th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,280
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1280 sqft
Three boutique East Town Minneapolis apartment buildings located in the heart of Minneapolis. Near four-acre Commons Park. Skyway system and retailers nearby. Patio and balcony available. Granite top counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
23 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,458
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,706
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,494
1343 sqft
Custom apartments with quartz countertops, USB power outlets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the conference room and cyber cafe on-site. Minutes from Boom Island Park and the Mill City Museum. Easy access to I-35W.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
40 Units Available
Robbinsdale
Birdtown Flats
3730 West Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
$1,275
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1138 sqft
Introducing Birdtown Flats, a new community in Robbinsdale, MN offering the ideal lifestyle in the form of studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent! With its convenient location in downtown and a long list of exclusive amenities, our unique
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
14 Units Available
Basswood Trails Apartments
6400 Sycamore Ln N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1100 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED UNITS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INConveniently located off of highway 494 in Maple Grove and steps away from local trails, Basswood Trails offers a refreshing lifestyle that will bring both balance and comfort to your daily
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
$
7 Units Available
St. Anthony West
The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,275
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Julia in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
2 Units Available
Holland
Income Restricted- Bottineau Commons
1808 University Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A historically charming building within an urban community. On-site car wash, common garden and community room. Controlled access parking and 24-hour maintenance. Near area parks, restaurants and schools.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
5 Units Available
Marcy - Holmes
Coze Flats
628 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,225
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozē flats combines green living and soothing modern design to bring you the most convenient and sustainable rental apartments in Minneapolis near the Mississippi River and Dinkytown.
Verified

1 of 162

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
92 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Rafter
333 Hennepin Avenue East, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,340
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1258 sqft
Introducing Rafter, 283 brand new apartments and penthouses built with quality concrete construction by more than 600 men and women. The 26-story building has unobstructed views in all directions.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1183 sqft
Beautiful cabin-like apartments surrounded by hiking trails and forest. Units come with cozy fireplaces, full-size washer/dryer and elegant finishes. Lovely courtyard, fitness center and modern business center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Dinkytown
600 10th Ave Apartments
600 10th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$950
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
859 sqft
Live in Dinkytown just off I-35! Great for college students - just steps away from U of M, restaurants, theater and more. Quiet, residential-feeling community with on-site laundry and parking.
City Guide for Coon Rapids, MN

Greetings, North Star State renters, and welcome to the virtual nerve center for your Coon Rapids, Minnesota apartment hunting misadventures! Situated about a dozen miles north of Minneapolis and twenty from Saint Paul, Coon Rapids is one of the Twin Cities’ most attractive, affordable, and family-friendly suburbs. Interested in finding a super sweet apartment in Coon Rapids? Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because scoring people their dream rentals is what we do best. But before you...

Having trouble with Craigslist Coon Rapids? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Coon Rapids, MN

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Coon Rapids apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Coon Rapids apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Coon Rapids 1 BedroomsCoon Rapids 2 BedroomsCoon Rapids 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCoon Rapids 3 BedroomsCoon Rapids Accessible Apartments
Coon Rapids Apartments with BalconyCoon Rapids Apartments with GarageCoon Rapids Apartments with GymCoon Rapids Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCoon Rapids Apartments with Move-in Specials
Coon Rapids Apartments with ParkingCoon Rapids Apartments with PoolCoon Rapids Apartments with Washer-DryerCoon Rapids Dog Friendly ApartmentsCoon Rapids Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MN
Golden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities