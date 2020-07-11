25 Apartments for rent in Coon Rapids, MN with move-in specials
Greetings, North Star State renters, and welcome to the virtual nerve center for your Coon Rapids, Minnesota apartment hunting misadventures! Situated about a dozen miles north of Minneapolis and twenty from Saint Paul, Coon Rapids is one of the Twin Cities’ most attractive, affordable, and family-friendly suburbs. Interested in finding a super sweet apartment in Coon Rapids? Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because scoring people their dream rentals is what we do best. But before you...
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Coon Rapids apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Coon Rapids apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.