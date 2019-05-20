All apartments in Columbia Heights
Find more places like 4322 2nd Street Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia Heights, MN
/
4322 2nd Street Northeast
Last updated May 20 2019 at 8:58 PM

4322 2nd Street Northeast

4322 2nd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia Heights
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4322 2nd Street Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN 55421

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 2 bed and 1 bath SF home located in NE Mpls is available now!! Home features features off street parking, in unit laundry, shed, deck and fenced yard! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1295) (Security Deposit: $1295) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. Tenant must obtain renters insurance. This property is NOT set up for section 8. This is a self showing property, go to the property, enter code 1350814 to gain access at your convenience. https://showmojo.com/chadcramble7/gallery. TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4322 2nd Street Northeast have any available units?
4322 2nd Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia Heights, MN.
Is 4322 2nd Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
4322 2nd Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4322 2nd Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 4322 2nd Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 4322 2nd Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 4322 2nd Street Northeast offers parking.
Does 4322 2nd Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4322 2nd Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4322 2nd Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 4322 2nd Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 4322 2nd Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 4322 2nd Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 4322 2nd Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 4322 2nd Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4322 2nd Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 4322 2nd Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Columbia Heights 1 BedroomsColumbia Heights 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Heights 3 BedroomsColumbia Heights Apartments with Parking
Columbia Heights Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities