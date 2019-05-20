4322 2nd Street Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 2 bed and 1 bath SF home located in NE Mpls is available now!! Home features features off street parking, in unit laundry, shed, deck and fenced yard! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1295) (Security Deposit: $1295) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. Tenant must obtain renters insurance. This property is NOT set up for section 8. This is a self showing property, go to the property, enter code 1350814 to gain access at your convenience. https://showmojo.com/chadcramble7/gallery. TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.