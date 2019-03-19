All apartments in Columbia Heights
4250 Quincy St NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4250 Quincy St NE

4250 Quincy Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4250 Quincy Street Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN 55421

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom single family home located in Columbia Heights is available immediately!! The home features updated kitchen, air conditioning, in unit washer and dryer with a single car garage! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1350) (Security Deposit: $1350) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. This property is NOT set up for section 8. To schedule a showing or get more information about this property go to https://secure.rently.com/properties/838266?source=marketing. TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4250 Quincy St NE have any available units?
4250 Quincy St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia Heights, MN.
What amenities does 4250 Quincy St NE have?
Some of 4250 Quincy St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4250 Quincy St NE currently offering any rent specials?
4250 Quincy St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4250 Quincy St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4250 Quincy St NE is pet friendly.
Does 4250 Quincy St NE offer parking?
Yes, 4250 Quincy St NE offers parking.
Does 4250 Quincy St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4250 Quincy St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4250 Quincy St NE have a pool?
No, 4250 Quincy St NE does not have a pool.
Does 4250 Quincy St NE have accessible units?
No, 4250 Quincy St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4250 Quincy St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4250 Quincy St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4250 Quincy St NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4250 Quincy St NE has units with air conditioning.
