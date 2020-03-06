37 Center Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedroom, 2 bath Circle Pines home on a quiet street, corner lot! Two bedrooms on the main level, two bedrooms upstairs. New paint, new carpet throughout - large detached two car garage with brand new garage doors!



Available NOW! Tenant is responsible for all utilities to the home, lawn maintenance and snow removal. Sorry, no pets allowed, this is a 2 year lease.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $4,500. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.