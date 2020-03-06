All apartments in Circle Pines
Circle Pines, MN
37 Center Rd
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:45 AM

37 Center Rd

37 Center Road · No Longer Available
Location

37 Center Road, Circle Pines, MN 55014
Circle Pines

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom, 2 bath Circle Pines home on a quiet street, corner lot! Two bedrooms on the main level, two bedrooms upstairs. New paint, new carpet throughout - large detached two car garage with brand new garage doors!

Available NOW! Tenant is responsible for all utilities to the home, lawn maintenance and snow removal. Sorry, no pets allowed, this is a 2 year lease.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $4,500. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Center Rd have any available units?
37 Center Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Circle Pines, MN.
Is 37 Center Rd currently offering any rent specials?
37 Center Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Center Rd pet-friendly?
No, 37 Center Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Circle Pines.
Does 37 Center Rd offer parking?
Yes, 37 Center Rd offers parking.
Does 37 Center Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Center Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Center Rd have a pool?
No, 37 Center Rd does not have a pool.
Does 37 Center Rd have accessible units?
No, 37 Center Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Center Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Center Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Center Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Center Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

