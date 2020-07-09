12908 Belle Aire Drive

Amenities

Come view this 2-bedroom, 1-bath side-by-side duplex available June 1 in Champlin! Features include a dishwasher, deck, A/C, and a 1-car attached garage. Laundry hook-ups are available on-site. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Security Deposit: $950. Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!