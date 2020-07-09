All apartments in Champlin
12908 Belle Aire Drive

Location

12908 Belle Aire Drive, Champlin, MN 55316

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Come view this 2-bedroom, 1-bath side-by-side duplex available June 1 in Champlin! Features include a dishwasher, deck, A/C, and a 1-car attached garage. Laundry hook-ups are available on-site. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Security Deposit: $950. Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12908 Belle Aire Drive have any available units?
12908 Belle Aire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champlin, MN.
What amenities does 12908 Belle Aire Drive have?
Some of 12908 Belle Aire Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12908 Belle Aire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12908 Belle Aire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12908 Belle Aire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12908 Belle Aire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Champlin.
Does 12908 Belle Aire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12908 Belle Aire Drive offers parking.
Does 12908 Belle Aire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12908 Belle Aire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12908 Belle Aire Drive have a pool?
No, 12908 Belle Aire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12908 Belle Aire Drive have accessible units?
No, 12908 Belle Aire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12908 Belle Aire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12908 Belle Aire Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12908 Belle Aire Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12908 Belle Aire Drive has units with air conditioning.

