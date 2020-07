Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool business center

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

Located just a few blocks north of 694 in Brooklyn Center, Earl Brown Farm Apartments offers spacious one and two-bedroom apartments perfect for singles, roommates or families. Enjoy an in-door heated pool year-round. Apartments are very large and offer great closet space along with a deck or patio to enjoy the outdoors from your apartment.