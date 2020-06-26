All apartments in Apple Valley
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

15866 Frisian Lane

15866 Frisian Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15866 Frisian Lane, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Galaxie Commons

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
15866 Frisian Lane Available 11/01/19 Well Maintained 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome- Apple Valley- Available November 1 - Well maintained 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with newer carpet and unfinished lower level- great storage space!

MAIN LEVEL: kitchen with deck access, dining area, half bath, and living room- featuring a double sided fireplace and lots of natural light!
UPPER LEVEL: Master bedroom features master bath with dual sinks, soaking tub, and separate shower. Two more bedrooms and a full bath complete this level. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms.
LOWER LEVEL: unfinished- lots of storage space! Two car garage, great location- close to shops, restaurants, transportation.

Must see! Trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. Available lease terms: 12-18 months. Small pets ok. Available November 1, 2019.

*Sorry, this property does not participate in the section 8 program.

(RLNE4397689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15866 Frisian Lane have any available units?
15866 Frisian Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 15866 Frisian Lane have?
Some of 15866 Frisian Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15866 Frisian Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15866 Frisian Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15866 Frisian Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15866 Frisian Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15866 Frisian Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15866 Frisian Lane offers parking.
Does 15866 Frisian Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15866 Frisian Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15866 Frisian Lane have a pool?
No, 15866 Frisian Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15866 Frisian Lane have accessible units?
No, 15866 Frisian Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15866 Frisian Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15866 Frisian Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15866 Frisian Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15866 Frisian Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
