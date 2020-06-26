Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace bathtub

15866 Frisian Lane Available 11/01/19 Well Maintained 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome- Apple Valley- Available November 1 - Well maintained 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with newer carpet and unfinished lower level- great storage space!



MAIN LEVEL: kitchen with deck access, dining area, half bath, and living room- featuring a double sided fireplace and lots of natural light!

UPPER LEVEL: Master bedroom features master bath with dual sinks, soaking tub, and separate shower. Two more bedrooms and a full bath complete this level. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms.

LOWER LEVEL: unfinished- lots of storage space! Two car garage, great location- close to shops, restaurants, transportation.



Must see! Trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. Available lease terms: 12-18 months. Small pets ok. Available November 1, 2019.



*Sorry, this property does not participate in the section 8 program.



(RLNE4397689)