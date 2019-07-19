All apartments in Andover
Home
/
Andover, MN
/
3239 174th Lane NW
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:28 PM

3239 174th Lane NW

3239 174th Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3239 174th Lane Northwest, Andover, MN 55304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/54cb598016 ---- Welcome to this split entry single family home! As you enter this home you will be impressed with the wonderful hardwood flooring in the upper level. There is a cute rail between the stairs and living room and ample space for any layout. The kitchen has a moveable center island, and is complete with all of the appliances you will need including double door refrigerator, electric range, and dishwasher ? all is a black enamel color. There is an adjacent dining room, and a door to the massive deck that is perfect for entertaining. The upper level features two good-sized bedrooms, and a full bath in attractive neutral colors. The lower level has a huge family room and gas potbelly stove for extra heat and character. There is an additional bedroom and bath on this level as well as a large utility room with Washer and dryer. This home is on a wooded 1-acre lot, and there is a nice park and swing set less than a block away! Quick access to Highway 10 and 169 for an easy commute to any Twin Cities Metro location. Close to parks, trails, and an abundant amount of local retail centers in Andover. Available: August 8, 2019 Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 2 under 25 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: NONE Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL Utilities Water: Well and Septic Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3239 174th Lane NW have any available units?
3239 174th Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Andover, MN.
What amenities does 3239 174th Lane NW have?
Some of 3239 174th Lane NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3239 174th Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
3239 174th Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3239 174th Lane NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3239 174th Lane NW is pet friendly.
Does 3239 174th Lane NW offer parking?
Yes, 3239 174th Lane NW offers parking.
Does 3239 174th Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3239 174th Lane NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3239 174th Lane NW have a pool?
No, 3239 174th Lane NW does not have a pool.
Does 3239 174th Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 3239 174th Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3239 174th Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3239 174th Lane NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3239 174th Lane NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3239 174th Lane NW has units with air conditioning.

