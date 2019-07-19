3239 174th Lane NW

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/54cb598016 ---- Welcome to this split entry single family home! As you enter this home you will be impressed with the wonderful hardwood flooring in the upper level. There is a cute rail between the stairs and living room and ample space for any layout. The kitchen has a moveable center island, and is complete with all of the appliances you will need including double door refrigerator, electric range, and dishwasher ? all is a black enamel color. There is an adjacent dining room, and a door to the massive deck that is perfect for entertaining. The upper level features two good-sized bedrooms, and a full bath in attractive neutral colors. The lower level has a huge family room and gas potbelly stove for extra heat and character. There is an additional bedroom and bath on this level as well as a large utility room with Washer and dryer. This home is on a wooded 1-acre lot, and there is a nice park and swing set less than a block away! Quick access to Highway 10 and 169 for an easy commute to any Twin Cities Metro location. Close to parks, trails, and an abundant amount of local retail centers in Andover. Available: August 8, 2019 Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 2 under 25 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: NONE Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL Utilities Water: Well and Septic Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.