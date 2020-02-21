All apartments in Andover
Find more places like 1464 147th Avenue Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Andover, MN
/
1464 147th Avenue Northwest
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

1464 147th Avenue Northwest

1464 147th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1464 147th Avenue Northwest, Andover, MN 55304

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Nice home within walking distance to Andover Elementary. Good size bedrooms, wet bar in family room with tons of built-ins. Newer triple pane windows. 4th level has a huge bedroom. Large patio, fenced yard and 12 x 16 storage shed. Available Aug 16th.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information caontained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1464 147th Avenue Northwest have any available units?
1464 147th Avenue Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Andover, MN.
Is 1464 147th Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1464 147th Avenue Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1464 147th Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1464 147th Avenue Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1464 147th Avenue Northwest offer parking?
No, 1464 147th Avenue Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1464 147th Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1464 147th Avenue Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1464 147th Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 1464 147th Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1464 147th Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1464 147th Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1464 147th Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1464 147th Avenue Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1464 147th Avenue Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1464 147th Avenue Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Woodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNRamsey, MNChamplin, MNBlaine, MNAnoka, MNFridley, MNElk River, MN
Rogers, MNShoreview, MNNew Brighton, MNBrooklyn Center, MNCrystal, MNNew Hope, MNSt. Anthony, MNRobbinsdale, MNIsanti, MNGolden Valley, MNVadnais Heights, MNZimmerman, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University