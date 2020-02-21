1464 147th Avenue Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Nice home within walking distance to Andover Elementary. Good size bedrooms, wet bar in family room with tons of built-ins. Newer triple pane windows. 4th level has a huge bedroom. Large patio, fenced yard and 12 x 16 storage shed. Available Aug 16th.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information caontained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.