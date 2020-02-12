All apartments in Andover
Find more places like 14388 Juniper Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Andover, MN
/
14388 Juniper Street Northwest
Last updated February 12 2020 at 7:25 PM

14388 Juniper Street Northwest

14388 Juniper St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14388 Juniper St NW, Andover, MN 55304

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Beautiful home located in Catchers Creek Andover. Home has 2304 sq ft finished with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Home features alder cabinets, vaulted ceilings, Granite counters, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, master bath with dual sinks and a shower and separatetub, all bedrooms have walk in closets, front porch and wood lockers in entry.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14388 Juniper Street Northwest have any available units?
14388 Juniper Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Andover, MN.
What amenities does 14388 Juniper Street Northwest have?
Some of 14388 Juniper Street Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14388 Juniper Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
14388 Juniper Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14388 Juniper Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 14388 Juniper Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 14388 Juniper Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 14388 Juniper Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 14388 Juniper Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14388 Juniper Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14388 Juniper Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 14388 Juniper Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 14388 Juniper Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 14388 Juniper Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 14388 Juniper Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 14388 Juniper Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14388 Juniper Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 14388 Juniper Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRamsey, MNChamplin, MNBlaine, MNAnoka, MNFridley, MNElk River, MN
Rogers, MNShoreview, MNNew Brighton, MNBrooklyn Center, MNCrystal, MNNew Hope, MNColumbia Heights, MNSt. Anthony, MNRobbinsdale, MNIsanti, MNGolden Valley, MNVadnais Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University