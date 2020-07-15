/
studio apartments
65 Studio Apartments for rent in Wyandotte, MI
Wyandotte
4459 13 Street
4459 13th Street, Wyandotte, MI
Studio
$1,950
19600 sqft
INDOOR STORAGE AVAILABLE 10 X 10 ROLL UP GARAGE DOOR ENTRY 14ft CEILINGS 1800 SQUARE FT AVAILABLE-$1,200.00 MONTHLY 2400 SQUARE FT AVAILABLE-$1,700.00 MONTHLY 3000 SQUARE FT AVAILABLE-$1950.
Wyandotte
1125 EUREKA Road
1125 Eureka Road, Wyandotte, MI
Studio
$800
11752 sqft
640 sq. ft office space in the Williamsburg Square Building. Build to suit . Unit has private entrance and is perfect for office, storefront or medical space.
Wyandotte
1400 BIDDLE Avenue
1400 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI
Studio
$1,700
1800 sqft
Newer maintained Commercial property for lease are hard to come by, especially in a high traffic desirable areas.
Results within 1 mile of Wyandotte
Lincoln Park
3807 FORT Street
3807 Fort Street, Lincoln Park, MI
Studio
$4,000
4200 sqft
Commercial building for lease on high traffic area. Perfect location to open your new business. ( Liquor License Available ),,,,Call the listing agent for more information,,,,
Southgate
15628 FORT ST
15628 Fort Street, Southgate, MI
Studio
$2,000
2000 sqft
Main Road Fort Street, Southgate Commercial space for lease. Total 2,000 square feet of open space, ready for your own build-out ideas. Zoned for any commercial business, medical, office or general business.
Results within 5 miles of Wyandotte
Southgate
13535 dix toledo
13535 Dix-Toledo Highway, Southgate, MI
Studio
$1,300
1400 sqft
Own your own business with Great visibility on heavily traveled dix -toledo road excellent location well taken care of separate furnace for each unit lav for each unit previous use hair salon huge windows in both units for extra signage and
8720 PELHAM Road
8720 Pelham Road, Taylor, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
* Great Business opportunity, across from a very busy park (see Pic) , Outdoor hockey, Baseball and High school football field * Property on the same side of Saveland Supermarket, Residential houses and business.
Allen Park
7805 ALLEN Road
7805 Allen Road, Allen Park, MI
Studio
$2,400
1430 sqft
LEASE!!! PRIME CORNER -MEDICAL, RESTAURANT, OFFICE, FREE STANDING COMMERCIAL BUILDING. NEWER ROOF,WINDOWS, PARKING LOT, FLOORS, & DOORS. (20) PARKING SPACES CALL LISTING AGENT FOR DETAILS.
7717 MACOMB
7717 Macomb Street, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$575
5932 sqft
EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE A 600 SQ' FIRST FLOOR SPACE IN THIS HISTORIC 1873 RESTORED VICTORIAN**INCLUDES UTILITIES, CONCAST INTERNET**CONFERENCE ROOM FOR MEETING CLIENTS SHARED WITH OTHER COMMERCIAL OFFICE TENANTS AND CIVIC GROUPS**LIVING ROOM
Taubitz Farms
3214 West Jefferson Avenue
3214 West Jefferson Avenue, Trenton, MI
Studio
$1,300
1600 sqft
Looking for a great location? This is it! This Downtown Trenton building offers lots of exposure.
Allen Park
7311 PARK Avenue
7311 Park Avenue, Allen Park, MI
Studio
$1,195
1272 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED 1272 SQ FT OFFICE BUILDING IN DOWNTOWN ALLEN PARK. COMPLETELY RE DOE. NEXT TO THE BUILDING IS PUBLIC PARKING. 2 ADDITIONAL SPOT BEHIND BUILDING, STREET PARKING IN FRONT. FORMALLY A ACCOUNTING AND TAX PRE BUSINESS.
Fort Dix Park
2231 West Rd. Road
2231 West Rd, Trenton, MI
Studio
$1,400
1200 sqft
This was a tailor shop and before that a groomer. Current owners have relocated. This is a perfect opportunity to build your dream, your piece of the pie. This space is perfect for so many adventures.
Southgate
14745 NORTHLINE Road
14745 Northline Rd, Southgate, MI
Studio
$2,850
2600 sqft
SUPER CLEAN 2600 SQFT MEDICAL SPACE FOR LEASE/ WAITING ROOM/RECEPTION/7 EXAM ROOMS/3 FULL BATH/DOCTOR OFFICE WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM/ CONSULTANT ROOM. FRESHLY PAINTED/ VERY CLEAN CARPET/ EASY ACCESS TO I-75. READY TO START YOUR OWN MEDICAL PRACTICE.
Allen Park
5026 ALLEN Road
5026 Allen Rd, Allen Park, MI
Studio
$1,000
1500 sqft
Prime Office space adjacent to the landmark Hofmann Chiropractic Building located at Allen Rd and Russell St. Professional office space of approx. 1400 sq / ft with both Front and Rear Entrances, with parking in large rear lot.
22269 Goddard
22269 Goddard Rd, Taylor, MI
Studio
$1,200
1100 sqft
NICE SPACE NICE STRIP CLEAN MODERN HIGHLY VISIBLE ON GODDARD RD. MANY STRONG NEIGHBORING BUSINESSES AND LONG TERM TENANTS THIS 1100 SQ.FT.
12680 ALLEN Road
12680 Allen Road, Taylor, MI
Studio
$2,500
5000 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION ON ALLEN RD IN TAYLOR. MANY POSSIBILITIES CAN BE DONE AT THIS LOCATION.HUGE PARKING LOT. CALL LISTING AGENT FOR DETAILS AND SHOWINGS.
Results within 10 miles of Wyandotte
Downtown Detroit
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$777
540 sqft
Large city apartments near I-375, right downtown. Recently renovated with large windows and views of Detroit skyline. Air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community has pool and tennis court. Elevators.
Downtown Detroit
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,225
657 sqft
Live within walking distance to Downtown Detroit. DuCharme Place is the perfect community for those looking to experience a city lifestyle.
University
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$675
338 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of Midtown, Cathedral Tower offers spacious and affordable studio and one-bedroom apartments for rent.
Downtown Detroit
Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit
1620 Michigan Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$2,100
434 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.
21335 ECORSE RD
21335 Ecorse Road, Taylor, MI
Studio
$3,000
1276 sqft
Fantastic business and real estate opportunity. Lease or lease with option this well established neighborhood family restaurant. Updated appliances, hot water tank, and bathrooms. Access to inventory list and financials for serious buyers only.
Tireman
5009 TIREMAN Street
5009 Tireman Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$2,500
3000 sqft
Former beer/wine store. Owner retired, but the store was doing well at the time of closing. Could be reopened as a store, with possibility of bringing in a liquor license.
11719 Syracuse St
11719 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
Studio
$600
550 sqft
Studio with 1 bath and eat in kitchen. New flooring throughout the unit. Stove and Fridge are included. Community Washer and Dryer. Utilities Included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $1500. (2.
Duvall - Edison
2021 MONROE Street
2021 Monroe Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$2,000
8031 sqft
Perfect Location on Monroe in Dearborn near Ford offices. Approx. 1200 sq ft that can be used for doctor, dentist, lawyer, accountant, and many more! Suite on main floor.
