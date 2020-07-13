Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 AM

117 Apartments for rent in Wyandotte, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wyandotte apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Wyandotte
26 KREGER DR
26 Kreger Dr, Wyandotte, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1934 sqft
Waterfront Condo! Rent includes 35 foot private dock located steps from your front patio. This is a gated community located in downtown Wyandotte. This ground level ranch condo has an open floor plan. Private entrance and a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Wyandotte
263 RIVERBANK ST
263 Riverbank Street, Wyandotte, MI
2 Bedrooms
$895
975 sqft
Wyandotte townhouse Almost 1000SqFt with A full basement. 2 bedroom ,living Rm, Dining Rm. Walking distance to Det. River. Included in the rent are water, trash removal, and lawn care. Tenant to pay for gas electric and cable.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Wyandotte
4459 13 Street
4459 13th Street, Wyandotte, MI
Studio
$1,950
19600 sqft
INDOOR STORAGE AVAILABLE 10 X 10 ROLL UP GARAGE DOOR ENTRY 14ft CEILINGS 1800 SQUARE FT AVAILABLE-$1,200.00 MONTHLY 2400 SQUARE FT AVAILABLE-$1,700.00 MONTHLY 3000 SQUARE FT AVAILABLE-$1950.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Wyandotte
1400 BIDDLE Avenue
1400 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI
Studio
$1,700
1800 sqft
Newer maintained Commercial property for lease are hard to come by, especially in a high traffic desirable areas.
Results within 5 miles of Wyandotte
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Melvindale
Gale Gardens Apartments
30 Gale Gardens Blvd #2, Melvindale, MI
1 Bedroom
$835
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
775 sqft
Located minutes from I-94 and I-75 as well as downtown. One- and two-bedroom apartments with appliances, AC, vertical blinds and lots of light. Community has a pool and on-site laundry.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12635 Huron St
12635 Huron Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1002 sqft
The house has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom .ready to move in. $1200 per month security deposit $1200. job verification ,Must have no prior evictions, criminal background.Credit check required upon application.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
10177 NANCYS BLVD
10177 Nancys Boulevard, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1232 sqft
ONE YEAR LEASE MINIMUM-$1175. INCLUDES A DETACHED GARAGE WITH AUTO OPENER. WATER INCLUDED. NO PETS AND NO SMOKERS PLEASE IN UNIT. UNIT IS ON THE 2ND FLOOR AND HAS A BALCONY FACING EAST SIDE OF BUILDING OVERLOOKING THE LARGE GRASSY AREA.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Park
2204 Regina Ave
2204 Regina Avenue, Lincoln Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
Cute ranch with attached one car garage. Newly painted and newer carpet . Nice yard Space (RLNE1621191)

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Allen Park
17296 Hanover Ave
17296 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1059 sqft
This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice hardwood Floors in the living room. Attached 2 car garage. No basement and no central air.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
24178 PARKE LANE
24178 Parke Lane, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1185 sqft
ISLAND LIVING ...QUIET AND PEACEFUL TOO..SECOND FLOOR ,WELL CARED FOR 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATHS CONDO HAS WALK-IN CLOSET AND A DOUBLE CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM. LAUNDRY UNIT ALSO. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED TOO. ENJOY THE BALCONY WITH SERENE VIEWS.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Southgate
13117 Turnberry
13117 Turberry Court, Southgate, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1275 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo with a 1 car attached garage! Dishwasher-Stove-Refrigerator all INCLUDED This Unit will go FAST! Must apply online at SRMMI.com $1350.00 Plus $60.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Allen Park
14641 Oconnor Ave
14641 O'connor Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1041 sqft
Beautiful brick 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow in a beautiful neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout this clean, recently renovated home. Appliances included as well as granite countertops in the kitchen, as well as central air. Click to Apply!

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Allen Park
7805 ALLEN Road
7805 Allen Road, Allen Park, MI
Studio
$2,400
1430 sqft
LEASE!!! PRIME CORNER -MEDICAL, RESTAURANT, OFFICE, FREE STANDING COMMERCIAL BUILDING. NEWER ROOF,WINDOWS, PARKING LOT, FLOORS, & DOORS. (20) PARKING SPACES CALL LISTING AGENT FOR DETAILS.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Riverview
14443 Pennsylvania Road - 207
14443 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Riverview
14447 Pennsylvania Road - 209
14447 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Riverview
14435 Pennsylvania Road - 204
14435 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
7717 MACOMB
7717 Macomb Street, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$575
5932 sqft
EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE A 600 SQ' FIRST FLOOR SPACE IN THIS HISTORIC 1873 RESTORED VICTORIAN**INCLUDES UTILITIES, CONCAST INTERNET**CONFERENCE ROOM FOR MEETING CLIENTS SHARED WITH OTHER COMMERCIAL OFFICE TENANTS AND CIVIC GROUPS**LIVING ROOM

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Riverview
14423 Pennsylvania Road - 14
14423 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$829
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Riverview
14419 Pennsylvania Road - 12
14419 Pennsylvania Road, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$829
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Riverview
14431 Pennsylvania Road - 101
14431 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
1 Bedroom
$679
750 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Riverview
14439 Pennsylvania Road - 106
14439 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Park
1414 Electric Avenue - 233
1414 Electric Avenue, Lincoln Park, MI
1 Bedroom
$699
800 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Lincoln Park, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a street-view of car-bustling Fort Street.

1 of 10

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
5645 Edgewood St
5645 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
GREAT HOME!!! GREAT LOCATION! Brand new home...FULLY upgraded! NEW Kitchen New Bathroom New Carpet Great Yard with great privacy and amazing deck to BBQ and enjoy the wonderful Michigan weather, Beautiful Granite Countertops.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Taubitz Farms
3214 West Jefferson Avenue
3214 West Jefferson Avenue, Trenton, MI
Studio
$1,300
1600 sqft
Looking for a great location? This is it! This Downtown Trenton building offers lots of exposure.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wyandotte, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wyandotte apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

