/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
84 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Waterford, MI
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
3 Units Available
Glengarry Park Apartments
850 Williamsbury Dr, Waterford, MI
2 Bedrooms
$910
925 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Centrally located in the heart of Oakland County, Glengarry Park offers one and two bedroom apartments.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3553 Port Cove Drive
3553 Port Cove Drive, Waterford, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
All sports Cass Lake Port Cove Condominium offers boat slip, (Onetime fee of $1500.00, annual fee of $200.00) beautiful outdoor pool overlooking Cass Lake, & sandy beach with lakeside gazebo.
Results within 1 mile of Waterford
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
1180 sqft
Gorgeous luxury complex located near I-75. Pool, sauna, fitness center, and internet cafe available. Cathedral-style ceilings, granite counters, and fireplaces in units. Baldwin Commons Shopping Center and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets minutes away.
Results within 5 miles of Waterford
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Commerce Township
2649 Grove Circle, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1294 sqft
Redwood® Commerce Township is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Orion
3331 Towne Park Dr, Lake Orion, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1311 sqft
Redwood® Lake Orion is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Bloomfield Place Apartments
1655 Bloomfield Place Dr, Bloomfield Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$954
850 sqft
Located in the prestigious Bloomfield Hills area in a natural area. Nestled near a pond with fantastic views. On-site amenities include bike racks, picnic areas, and a pool. Apartments are spacious with newer appliances.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
8 Units Available
Encore at Deerhill Villas
4000 Brookside Road, Village of Clarkston, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1673 sqft
With its impressive design, superior comforts and keen sensibility, Encore at Deerhill Villas offers a symphony of style in luxury living that is well within your means.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Walled Lake
Contact for Availability
Redwood Wolverine Lake
2799 Heron Hills Drive, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1405 sqft
Redwood® Wolverine Lake is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1932 Klingensmith Rd
1932 Klingensmith Road, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1240 sqft
Available immediately A must see Condo! . Text or call to schedule viewing (248) 747 2911 (RLNE5388405)
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1895 Hunters Ln
1895 Hunters Lane, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1059 sqft
1059 sq. ft. 2 bed, 2 bath Lake Orion ranch condo (Joslyn and Scripps) with two car attached garage and finished walk out basement. Doorwall in living room with access to large deck. Finished basement with full back and walkout.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
498 Montana Ave
498 Montana Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$725
722 sqft
Remodeled home, bsmt, central air, lg screened in ft porch, handicap ramp to front door, hardwood floors Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2482539)
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
96 N Ardmore St
96 North Ardmore Street, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$760
913 sqft
Nice family area home, central air, full basement, 2 car garage Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2128231)
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
537 Judson Ct
537 Judson Court, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Spacious ground level unit of duplex, lg yard, basement Accepts Section 8. (RLNE1994568)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
137 Dresden Ave
137 Dresden Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$710
765 sqft
Nice SW ranch home,just fully remodeled, full partly finished basement Accepts Section 8. (RLNE506483)
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
502 Wyoming Ave
502 Wyoming Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
650 sqft
SECTION 8: YES This efficient 2Bedroom and 1Bath Ranch is everything you need and nothing you don't - and it's within just a couple of miles of Pontiac's many lakeside parks and golf! In the up-to-date kitchen, a gas stove sits opposite the
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
849 Brandon
849 Brandon Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1215 sqft
Updated Condo in a Great Complex on the border of Auburn Hills. First Floor. Private Entrance. 2 Bedrooms. 2 Full Baths. 1 Car Attached Garage. Laundry in Unit. Club House and Swimming Pool.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
149 S VISTA
149 Vista Drive South, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1620 sqft
$1695 FOR ONE YEAR LEASE OR $1550 FOR 2 OR MORE YEAR LEASE. Fabulous Townhouse Style Condo with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Large Loft and 2-Car Attached Garage.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5618 W DRAKE HOLLOW Drive
5618 Drake Hollow Dr W, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1555 sqft
BRIGHT! WHITE! LOTS OF LIGHT! BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 ½ BATH TOWNHOME END UNIT FEATURING PRIVATE ENTRY, WALKWAY, DOOR WALL, BALCONY, PATIO, PARK AND POND.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
2113 PARK PLACE Drive
2113 Park Place Drive, Walled Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1054 sqft
Great end unit condo. Clean and ready for quick move in. Kitchen was expanded and opens up to living room for a more roomy feel.Large master bedroom. Includes all appliances. 1 car attached garage with opener.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
159 CADILLAC Street
159 Cadillac Street, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
743 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom ranch with a detached 1+ car garage (it is the size of a 2 car!). The house has new flooring throughout, new blinds and a fresh coat of paint. The yard is fenced with a separate dog run.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2646 BARTON Street
2646 Barton Street, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
710 sqft
MOVE IN READY! HUGE WOODED LOT W/ STORAGE SHED. FRESHLEY PAINTED, NEWER CARPET. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NEW ROOF ON ALL BUILDINGS IN 2011. EXT SIDING 1996. NEWER TOILET & FAUCETS. 2ND BR CAN BE USED AS A FAM RM W/CLOSET.
1 of 27
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
20 Jefferson St
20 Jefferson St, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
1050 sqft
Very nice, recently updated 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Some updates include: new carpet, fresh paint, new blinds, light fixtures, outlets etc.
1 of 10
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
24 STEPHEN
24 Stephens Court, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Nice,large Apartment in Duplex , just renovated,with 2 bedrooms,living room,family room, full bathroom, large kitchen,double size yard,ample parking,quiet street near main street,2 minutes from downtown bars & restaurants great location ,Near Wide
1 of 1
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
612 Markle Ave
612 Markle Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
793 sqft
Nice N. side family neighborhood location, remodeled home, full basement, fenced rear yard Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2715117)
Similar Pages
Waterford 1 BedroomsWaterford 2 BedroomsWaterford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWaterford 3 BedroomsWaterford Apartments with Balcony
Waterford Apartments with GarageWaterford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaterford Apartments with ParkingWaterford Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MISouth Monroe, MIEastpointe, MIAllen Park, MISouthgate, MIRichmond, MILivonia, MI