apartments with washer dryer
92 Apartments for rent in Walled Lake, MI with washer-dryer
Walled Lake
425 OLD PINE Way
425 Old Pine Way, Walled Lake, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1139 sqft
Gorgeous, premium, updated condominium, end unit, freshly painted with soft neutral gray, new kitchen, new flooring, new carpeting, new lighting, new bath, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous....
Walled Lake
1309 DECKER Road
1309 Decker Road, Walled Lake, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1784 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home and on a large lot. The pictures just do not do it justice the house has so much character. Kitchen has solid hickory cabinets, living room and dining room has dark walnut wood floors.
Walled Lake
1482 MARINER Drive
1482 Mariner Drive, Walled Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
946 sqft
Enjoy this clean and updated Lake Village condo that features an open floor plan, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and newer flooring throughout. Cute kitchen with granite counters, all appliances, newer paint, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet.
Walled Lake
212 S PONTIAC Trail
212 South Pontiac Trail, Walled Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1347 sqft
Incredible opportunity to lease directly on the north end of Walled Lake!!! This completely renovated and fully furnished bungalow offers 2 bed, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Walled Lake
Walled Lake
Redwood Wolverine Lake
2799 Heron Hills Drive, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1405 sqft
Redwood® Wolverine Lake is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
41404 BELDEN Circle
41404 Belden Circle, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1344 sqft
BEAUTIFUL DETACHED CONDO WITH PRIVACY IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. THIS HOME FEATURES 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS, A DOOR WALL TO PRIVATE DECK, AND PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND DUAL-ENTRY MASTER BATH.
Walled Lake
12102 ADDINGTON
12102 Addington Drive, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1361 sqft
SHARP UNIT OFFERING 2 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS. NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN. GREAT ROOM. GAS FIREPLACE, FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY. ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE. LEASE PAYMENT INCLUDES, WATER BILL, ASSOCIATION DUES, GARBAGE PICK-UP, SNOW REMOVAL AND LANDSCAPING.
Walled Lake
29208 Chesapeake Circle
29208 Chesapeake Circle, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1568 sqft
Beautiful upper ranch condo in the Highly Desirable Maple Crossings, offering residents a club house, swimming pool, hot tub, gazebo & walking trails. Dining room w/ vaulted ceiling. Featuring 2 Bedrooms & 2 Full Bathrooms, both w/ Walk-In Closets.
Walled Lake
1201 ABIGAIL
1201 Abigail Ct, Commerce, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1656 sqft
Newer carpet and paint throughout this entire wonderful 3 bed room 2 bath end unit condominium located in Trillium Park. Large master suite w/ walk in closets and large bath w/ double sinks.
Walled Lake
12107 Addington Drive
12107 Addington Drive, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1315 sqft
Largest of the 3 floor plans in highly sought after Addington Corners on a premium lot with TWO-CAR TANDEM GARAGE! 2 storied foyer leads you into the great room with vaulted ceiling and formal dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Walled Lake
Saddle Creek Apartments
43398 Citation, Novi, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,202
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
940 sqft
Large, upscale community with sand volleyball courts, sparkling pool and lighted tennis courts. Apartments are newly renovated with full size washer/dryers and white kitchen cabinets.
Spring Valley Apartments
37850 Spring Ln, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,285
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1035 sqft
Located adjacent to the Farmington Hills Golf Club and only minutes from major interstates, this community is situated two miles from downtown Farmington. Community offers swimming pool, fitness center and has won several local awards.
Citation Club
29540 Citation Cir, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,875
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1320 sqft
Luxurious complex located on 52 acres of grounds. A 9,000-square-foot clubhouse with heated pool, hot tub, sauna and cardio center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Foxpointe Townhouses
26375 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1493 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1600 sqft
***Huge Beautiful Luxury Townhome! Renovated from Floor to Ceiling. MUST SEE! $1633 Immediate move in!! Please call the leasing office for your personal tour. Preferred employee discounts for Police/Fire/Active Military.
Encore Manchester
42359 Hathaway Ln, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1368 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1736 sqft
Sophisticated design, refined features and superior amenities, Encore at Manchester is setting the stage as Novi's premier, upscale community.
Redwood Commerce Township
2649 Grove Circle, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1294 sqft
Redwood® Commerce Township is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
41733 MITCHELL Road
41733 Mitchell Road, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1960 sqft
Great location overlooking pond in this spacious 4 bedroom 1.5 story condo. This recently painted and carpeted 1,960 sq ft condo features a first floor master or library, full bath with ceramic tile.
2818 Treyburn Ln
2818 Treyburn Lane, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2800 sqft
Updated 2800 sq. ft., 4 bed, 2 ½ baths West Bloomfield Colonial (Willow/Union Lake) with three car attached garage and full basement. Two story foyer and hardwood floors in living room, family room, formal dining and library/study.
24760 HIGHLANDS Drive
24760 Highlands Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1708 sqft
2 STORY UPDATED COLONIAL WITH HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER NOVI SCHOOLS! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR EXPRESSWAYS, LIBRARY, SHOPPING, AND RESTAURANTS. HOME FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND A NEWLY REMODELED KITCHEN. HOUSE WILL BE CLEANED AND PAINTED.
28523 Carlton Way Drive
28523 Carlton Way Drive, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1579 sqft
INVITING UPPER LEVEL CONDO IN CARLTON FOREST OF NOVI! THIS UNIT FEATURES A KITCHEN W/WHITE CABINETS, WHITE APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & ATTACHED BREAKFAST ROOM.
45300 W 11 MILE Road
45300 West 11 Mile Road, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2074 sqft
Country living in the City of Novi on 1.31 acres. Owner to furnish lawn care. Updated master suite, jet tub. Gas log fireplace. Open family style kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, wet bar.
38391 CHURCHILL Lane
38391 Churchill Lane, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1447 sqft
READY FOR AN AUGUST 14, 2020 MOVE-IN. ENJOY QUIET MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING IN THE PRISTINE SARATOGA FARMS CONDO COMMUNITY. Within walking distance of the Farmington Hills Golf Club and convenient to restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
25678 ISLAND LAKE
25678 Island Lake Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3622 sqft
STUNNING LAKE FRONT FURNISHED CONDO W/ FINISHED WALKOUT & VIEWS OF THE WATER FROM MOST ROOMS. VENICE MODEL W/ADDITIONAL LOFT OFFICE OR 4TH BEDROOM. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS ON ENTIRE 1ST FLOOR.
38862 Country Circle
38862 Country Circle, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
934 sqft
HURRY FOR VERY CLEAN, ELEGANT AND SUNNY 2 BR CONDO. FINISHED BASEMENT! CONVENIENT LOCATION! LARGE LR./STYLISH FIREPLACE. BIG MBR / WIC. FULL BATH / HIGH SKYLIGHT. FRESHLY PAINTED ROOMS WITH NEUTRAL COLORS (2020). CHEM DRY CLEANED CARPETS.
