1482 MARINER Drive.
Walled Lake, MI
1482 MARINER Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:09 AM

1482 MARINER Drive

1482 Mariner Drive · (248) 380-8800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1482 Mariner Drive, Walled Lake, MI 48390
Walled Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 946 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy this clean and updated Lake Village condo that features an open floor plan, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and newer flooring throughout. Cute kitchen with granite counters, all appliances, newer paint, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Full private basement with in-unit washer and dryer, an attached garage, and located just minutes from the Walled Lake public access. 1st months rent, 1.5 months security deposit, $250.00 non-refundable cleaning fee. Please complete the lease application attached along with credit report within last 30 days and 2 recent pay stubs or employment letter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

