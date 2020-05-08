1482 MARINER Drive.

Amenities

Enjoy this clean and updated Lake Village condo that features an open floor plan, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and newer flooring throughout. Cute kitchen with granite counters, all appliances, newer paint, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Full private basement with in-unit washer and dryer, an attached garage, and located just minutes from the Walled Lake public access. 1st months rent, 1.5 months security deposit, $250.00 non-refundable cleaning fee. Please complete the lease application attached along with credit report within last 30 days and 2 recent pay stubs or employment letter.