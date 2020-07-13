/
apartments with pool
60 Apartments for rent in Utica, MI with pool
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
2 Units Available
Encore Townhomes
11699 Weingartz W, Utica, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1441 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premier homes with custom tiled baths and gourmet kitchens. Residents get access to a pool and hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, and sauna. Close to the Macomb Center for Performing Arts. Near I-94.
Results within 5 miles of Utica
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Lakeside Village Apartments
15770 Lakeside Village Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$865
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1075 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Clinton Township, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Garfield Commons Apartments
17673 Kingsbrooke Cir, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$770
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Located just minutes from I-94, I-59 and General Motors. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have washer/dryer, AC and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a swimming pool, tennis courts and playground.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
43144 Carlyle Pl, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$784
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
800 sqft
Just a few minutes from Hall Road restaurants and shopping. Near Macomb Community College. On-site pool, sundeck, and play area. Open interiors with ample living space and storage. Newer appliances.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Welcome to your next home, Maple Creek Apartments in beautiful Sterling Heights. We work hard to ensure every convenience and feature is covered so your only job is enjoying your new apartment.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
9 Units Available
Clinton Place
42566 Clinton Place Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$918
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
978 sqft
Recently renovated, the spacious apartments along Clinton's 19 Mile Road feature an in-unit laundry, lofted ceilings and modern interiors. Community amenities at the pet-friendly apartments include a large sundeck and pool.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Foxcroft Townhomes
1920 Orchard Crest St, Shelby, MI
1 Bedroom
$995
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
913 sqft
This Townhome community is centrally located at the corners of Troy, Rochester Hills, Utica and Shelby Township. Foxcroft of Shelby affords you the best of both worlds -- small town charm and progressive city life.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$755
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1000 sqft
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1514 PORTER Circle
1514 Porter Circle, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
828 sqft
Immediate Occupancy. 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths Updated kitchen. All appliances are included. Complex has pool, tennis courts, club house and beach volleyball. Walking distance to Thelma Spencer Park. Monthly rent includes the association fee.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments
45600 Oak Hill Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,130
613 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. MotorCityRelocation.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
8249 West Annsbury Circle
8249 W Annsbury Cir, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Annsbury North, 2-bedroom, 2-bath furnished custom designed apartment with pool, clubhouse & fitness center - Sharp 2-bedroom, 2-bath furnished apartment condo at Annsbury West.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
4466 Berkshire Drive - 1
4466 Berkshire Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1416 sqft
Beautiful & spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the stunning Aberdeen Gardens Subdivision.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
8564 HAMPSHIRE Drive
8564 Hampshire Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1321 sqft
NICE AND CLEAN CONDO! 2 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHS, MOVE RIGHT IN CONDITION. LEASE INCLUDES WATER AND HEAT. ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE: U3. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS. 1.5 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT, FIRST MONTH RENT, $250 NON-REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2252 ORCHARD CREST Street
2252 Orchard Crest Street, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
968 sqft
Nice end unit townhouse with patio. 2 bedroom and one and a half bathroom in very desirable area. Laminate flooring in kitchen, nook and living room. All appliances included with newer washer/dryer, Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, and Disposal.
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
4524 EIGHTEEN 1/2 MILE Road
4524 18 1/2 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, MI
4 Bedrooms
$5,950
5942 sqft
Private One-of-a-kind Custom Gated Estate Situated on 1.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
3842 CHERRY CREEK Lane
3842 Cherry Creek Lane, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1574 sqft
Come Check Out This Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo Located In The Preserves of Sterling Heights!! Utica Schools, Perfect Location, and The Space You've Needed, Boasting a Wonderful 1600 sqft.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
14231 Ivanhoe Dr Unit #6
14231 Ivanhoe Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
984 sqft
Come check out this completely up to date condo located in a desirable area. This whole building was built new in 2017. Up to date gorgeous 2nd floor Condo, large master bedroom with lots of closet space and full bathroom.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4368 Berkshire
4368 Berkshire Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
North Sterling Heights 2 bedroom Completely Updated Unit - Desirable 2 bedroom North Sterling Heights Condo near M-59 completely updated with granite counters, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile in kitchen and bath.
Results within 10 miles of Utica
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
11 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
$
7 Units Available
Kirkway Apartments
8891 Christopher St, Washington, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1726 sqft
This charming community offers easy access to M-53 and the area's best restaurants and shopping. Each townhome-style home features a gourmet kitchen and modern appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site bark park.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Northeast Warren
Huntington Club Apartments
28801 Imperial Dr, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1025 sqft
Located near Macomb and Oakland malls. This pet-friendly community offers two large courtyards, a pool and a fitness center. Apartment amenities here include modern appliances and storage supplies.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
4 Units Available
Eastwood Village Apartments
24382 Eastwood Village Ct, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
Newly added in-home washers and dryers! Save yourself the search and apply today because others in the area don't offer this feature for this price! If you’re looking for high quality living at an affordable price, then Eastwood Village apartments
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
39 Units Available
Downtown Troy
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Southeast Warren
Meadows on Ten
25108 Hoover Rd, Warren, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
775 sqft
Luxurious community has sundecks, caged storage space, and on-site maintenance. Apartments have updated cabinets, countertops, and fixtures. Community offers easy access to I-696 and Jaycee Park.
