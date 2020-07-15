/
3 bedroom apartments
95 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Utica, MI
45467 Sterritt Street
45467 Sterritt Street, Utica, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1728 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath, 2-Car Garage, 1,728 SF house in Utica. Small Pet-Friendly - Spacious 1728 square foot home in Utica features 3 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 Bath, 2-Car Garage & 25' x 14' Family Room & 14' x 16' Living Room.
54426 Pelican Ln
54426 Pelican Lane, Macomb County, MI
Stunning full brick 4535 sq feet 5 bedrooms. (5th on main floor could be office or bed) w/2 story gr w/fireplace.
1750 School Rd
1750 School Road, Rochester Hills, MI
Large Colonial home on 1/2 acre backs to baseball fields on school rd. 3-4 bedroom or library. dining area large kitchen 2+ car garage, wood deck full basement appliances. money to move in is 1.5 month security first month rent $300.
17515 Millar Road
17515 Millar Road, Macomb County, MI
LEASE - Secluded on 3 Acres Behind Gated Privacy Drive is this Gem of a Dream Home for your Family with indoor pool. Grand Entrance into Marble Floor Foyer, Hardwood Formal Dining Room & Library that is Suited with Built in Cherry Bookcases.
13442 Terra Santa Drive
13442 Terra Santa Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
FULLY Renovated & spacious 3 bedroom 1 - 1/2 bath house available in the beautiful Terra Santa Village Subdivision! This house features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, a 2 car attached garage, open kitchen with Granite Countertops, family room
3174 AVON MANOR Road
3174 Avon Manor Road, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1124 sqft
Beautiful remodeled ranch in a great area. Well Maintained w/large private fenced yard, covered back patio & 2 car attached garage. Home is move in ready with new Pergo flooring, fresh paint, carpet, fixtures, newer appliances, blinds & more.
14186 Red Pine Dr
14186 Red Pine Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
Gorgeous corner lot colonial with side turned garage. Hardwood floors in the entry, 1/2 bath, kitchen & eating areas. Gas fireplace in the family room. Doorwall off the eating area leading to patio and fenced yard.
5363 ENGLISH Drive
5363 English Drive, Troy, MI
Beautiful and fully updated 4 bedroom house in the hot city of Troy, 2 car attached garage, nicely finished basement, award winning Troy schools, move-in ready and appliances are included.
39030 PINEBROOK Drive
39030 Pinebrook Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
For Lease - SPACIOUS 4 Bedroom QUADLEVEL! 2 Full Baths! Spacious Living Rm and Huge Family Rm with Natural FIREPLACE. All Newer Windows. Newer Furnace & Central Air. FINISHED BASEMENT. Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer included.
3231 W UTICA Road
3231 West Utica Road, Macomb County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1050 sqft
Just renovated top to bottom ranch with AWARD WINNING Utica Schools. BRAND NEW carpet, central air conditioner, floors throughout entire home. Bathroom renovated with new bathtub, ceramic tile, toilet, and vanity/faucet.
39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard
39286 East Royal Doulton Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard Available 08/01/20 Executive-style Colonial with 4 Bedrooms, Library, 2 ½ Baths in Clinton Township - Aug Occupancy - Sharp 4 Bedroom, 2650 square foot Colonial Home with 2.
3816 Pokley Ct
3816 Pokley Court, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Updated home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet in all the rooms. Stove is included. Central air. No garage and No basement. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3187. (2.
4524 EIGHTEEN 1/2 MILE Road
4524 18 1/2 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, MI
Private One-of-a-kind Custom Gated Estate Situated on 1.
3842 CHERRY CREEK Lane
3842 Cherry Creek Lane, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1574 sqft
Come Check Out This Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo Located In The Preserves of Sterling Heights!! Utica Schools, Perfect Location, and The Space You've Needed, Boasting a Wonderful 1600 sqft.
Brooklands Park
2408 Eastern Ave
2408 Eastern Avenue, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
1400 sq. ft. Rochester Hills 3 bed, 2 bath Ranch (Hamlin and Dequindre) with two car attached garage. Open floor plan and beautiful floors throughout. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, glass/stone backsplash and stainless steel appliances.
Brooklands Park
2858 Emmons Ave
2858 Emmons Avenue, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2200 sqft
Newer Built Brick Colonial with finished basement.First Floor Laundry.Updated Kitchen with all appliances included.Nice gas fireplace in open family room.Master bedroom with walk in closet and Private bathroom.Privacy fenced yard with deck.
54402 Sassafras
54402 Sassafras Drive, Macomb County, MI
Cherry wood floors, granite countertop, custom cabs, walk in pantry, butler's pantry, kohler fixture, recess light, crown molding & more.
14373 Kerner Dr
14373 Kerner Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
Home for lease Security deposit 1.5 months plus background check & application fee $50.00. Pets are allowed with restrictions.
35272 Vito Dr
35272 Vito Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL AUGUST 1, 2020 NO CATS Stunning 1700 sq ft Hatherly Village Great Room Ranch in Sterling Heights 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Baths Great Room Master Suite has Full Bath and Doorwall leading to Deck 1st Floor
Farmbrooke Manor Apartments
36760 Farmbrook Dr, Clinton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1100 sqft
Located close to I-94, I-696 and Macomb Mall. Apartments have a separate dining area, AC and fully equipped kitchen. Community features a swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Kirkway Apartments
8891 Christopher St, Washington, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,703
1726 sqft
This charming community offers easy access to M-53 and the area's best restaurants and shopping. Each townhome-style home features a gourmet kitchen and modern appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site bark park.
Downtown Troy
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Oaks at Hampton Apartments
643 Dorchester Drive #225, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1400 sqft
Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and golf course. Units, both apartments and townhomes, feature walk-in closets, covered parking and washer/dryer. Close to I-75, within commuting distance of "Automation Alley" and downtown Detroit.
The Smart Zone
1144 Faulkner Unit 7
1144 Faulkner, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1444 sqft
1144 Faulkner Unit 7 Available 09/30/20 COMING SOON: BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN TROY! - NEWER-BUILD 3-STORY TOWNHOME IN ROCHESTER COMMONS OF TROY! THIS GREAT UNIT FOR LEASE FEATURES A KITCHEN W/OAK CABINETS, WHITE APPLIANCES, SPACIOUS COUNTER TOPS & OPEN
