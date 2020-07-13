/
apartments under 900
149 Apartments under $900 for rent in Troy, MI
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Troy
50 W Big Beaver Road
50 West Big Beaver Road, Troy, MI
Studio
$850
111 sqft
Office space locates at 1st floor of Liberty Center on Big Beaver Road in Troy. One private office with window, plus one large conference room (share). Full service building.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1333 W SOUTH Boulevard
1333 West South Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
Cute one bedroom...part of a duplex. You will enjoy the horseshoe driveway...no backing out onto South Blvd! The home sits back from the road. Fenced in yard...shared with other duplex occupant. This is turn key... completely gutted 2020...
Results within 1 mile of Troy
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
2 Units Available
Madison Heights
Chatsford Village
501 East Irving Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$860
770 sqft
Your new life at Chatsford Village is enhanced by the responsive services of our management team, including 24-hour emergency maintenance. We cater to your special needs with the number one goal of achieving your complete satisfaction.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Madison Heights
Concord Towers
32600 Concord Dr, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
925 sqft
Make your home at Concord Towers Apartments and enjoy peaceful living in a vibrant downtown setting. Our entire community was designed for your convenience and enjoyment.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
4810 BRIARWOOD-3 Avenue
4810 Briarwood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
589 sqft
Updated 1 Bedroom condominium with Heat and Water included. Granite Countertop with all appliances including European style washer dryer in Kitchen. Great Location near 14 & Coolidge and the new Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Meijer, Target, and Kohls.
Results within 5 miles of Troy
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
8 Units Available
Oak Park
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$725
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
870 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$755
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1000 sqft
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
Royal Oak
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$809
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
845 sqft
Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington Woods
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$886
835 sqft
Keswick Manor offers many advantages over the competition, by providing one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield. Our spacious one-bedroom homes provide the comfort, quality, and apartment amenities you deserve.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Northwest Warren
Harlo Apartments
31499 Mound Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$770
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the chic Royal Oak complex complete with restaurants and shopping, these units offer picture windows, storage, spacious rooms and upgraded lighting, along with a pool, deck, exercise room and carports.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Northwest Warren
Silverstone Apartments
5800 Streefkerk Rd, Warren, MI
Studio
$745
560 sqft
One-bedroom, pet-friendly apartment homes nestled in Warren and moments from Walmart, Warren Community Center and Maple Lane Golf Club. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Southwest Warren
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
950 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC, appliances and are cable ready. Community has a lot of parking, bike racks and a swimming pool. Located close to Macomb Mall.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
Dover Glenn Condominuims
260 East 13 Mile Road, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
Completely remodeled 1 bedroom unit condo on the second floor! Freshly painted, new carpet, new kitchen and appliances. Located minutes from I-75 and great shopping! Very quiet community including your own carport.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
537 Judson Ct
537 Judson Court, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Spacious ground level unit of duplex, lg yard, basement Accepts Section 8. (RLNE1994568)
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
833 BLOOMFIELD VILLAGE Boulevard
833 Bloomfield Village Boulevard, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$840
550 sqft
Cute upper level unit in auburn hills, minutes away from I-75. This unit offers a frosted modern sliding door that separates the main living area from the spacious master bedroom to give it a modern loft-like feel. Washer and dryer inside the unit.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
46027 Vanker
46027 Vanker Ave, Utica, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
835 sqft
Charming and well maintained unit, located in nice residential area of homes, not a large apartment complex but a small 3 unit freestanding building, upstairs unit includes heat and water, large open living room w/dining area, galley style kitchen
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
4113 TELEGRAPH RD # G-209
4113 Telegraph Road, Oakland County, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT UPPER UNIT CONDO RIGHT NEXT TO SHOPPING WITH EASY COMMUTE TO ANYWHERE.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
39393 Van Dyke
39393 Van Dyke Avenue, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$900
2360 sqft
Office space offering three units 900 sqft. $900.00 a month, 1200 sqft. $1100.00 a month, 1400 sqft. $1300.00 a month gross lease, furnish unit available. Tenant to pay electricity and gas. First-month FREE RENT!!!
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
333 WOODWARD APT. #3
333 Woodward Avenue, Rochester, MI
1 Bedroom
$675
350 sqft
BEST PRICE TO LIVE IN DOWNTOWN ROCHESTER! NICE ROCHESTER STUDIO APARTMENT FOR LEASE. LOWER UNIT. NEWER WINDOWS. STOVE AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. COIN OPERATED LAUNDRY MACHINE ON SITE. ADDITIONAL SEPARATE STORAGE UNIT IN BASEMENT.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
17200 10 MILE RD
17200 West 10 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$650
15728 sqft
4 OFFICE SPACES AVAILABLE FOR LEASE - Suite 106: 600 sqft $650/month, Suite 203: 750 sqft $800/month, Suite 207: 680 sqft $730/month, Suite 214: 950 sqft $1,000/month. When making showings, please specify which suites you want to see.
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin
16291 W FOURTEEN MILE Road
16291 West 14 Mile Road, Beverly Hills, MI
Studio
$520
4206 sqft
For lease. Comfortable approx 400 sq. ft. office in a small quiet building with a great location. Offered office is suite 5. Great parking. You only pay rent and your phone/fax/internet. Smaller office space also available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
4937 E 10 Mile Rd # 33-4
4937 East 10 Mile Road, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$770
Light and Bright one bedroom condo with no condo fee! Freshly painted throughout, new bathroom and kitchen floors, newer carpets and squeaky clean ready for you to move right in.
Results within 10 miles of Troy
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Northeast Warren
Huntington Club Apartments
28801 Imperial Dr, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1025 sqft
Located near Macomb and Oakland malls. This pet-friendly community offers two large courtyards, a pool and a fitness center. Apartment amenities here include modern appliances and storage supplies.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Garfield Commons Apartments
17673 Kingsbrooke Cir, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$770
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Located just minutes from I-94, I-59 and General Motors. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have washer/dryer, AC and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a swimming pool, tennis courts and playground.
