AL
/
MI
/
troy
/
apartments under 800
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

83 Apartments under $800 for rent in Troy, MI

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $800 in Troy is worth the extra effort. Come r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Madison Heights
Concord Towers
32600 Concord Dr, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
925 sqft
Make your home at Concord Towers Apartments and enjoy peaceful living in a vibrant downtown setting. Our entire community was designed for your convenience and enjoyment.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Clawson
29 Church Ave
29 Church Avenue, Clawson, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
Upper level Flat in downtown Clawson - Property Id: 323130 Here is your chance to rent out this Charming Historic Craftsman upper level flat right in the heart of downtown Clawson. Water and gas included in rent. New carpets. Freshly painted.
Results within 5 miles of Troy
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+
25225 Greenfield Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$630
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
At Highland Towers, located in Southfield, Michigan, we offer one and two bedroom apartment homes to seniors aged 55 and up.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Northwest Warren
Harlo Apartments
31499 Mound Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$760
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the chic Royal Oak complex complete with restaurants and shopping, these units offer picture windows, storage, spacious rooms and upgraded lighting, along with a pool, deck, exercise room and carports.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
537 Judson Ct
537 Judson Court, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Spacious ground level unit of duplex, lg yard, basement Accepts Section 8. (RLNE1994568)

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Rochester
412 S MAIN Street
412 South Main Street, Rochester, MI
Studio
$450
150 sqft
Office space for lease located in Main Street Plaza in downtown Rochester. Private office is 17x9 with sink and closet. Great space for an aesthetician, realtor, mortgage lender, attorney, accountant, therapist, etc...

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
333 WOODWARD APT. #3
333 Woodward Avenue, Rochester, MI
1 Bedroom
$675
350 sqft
BEST PRICE TO LIVE IN DOWNTOWN ROCHESTER! NICE ROCHESTER STUDIO APARTMENT FOR LEASE. LOWER UNIT. NEWER WINDOWS. STOVE AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. COIN OPERATED LAUNDRY MACHINE ON SITE. ADDITIONAL SEPARATE STORAGE UNIT IN BASEMENT.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
17200 10 MILE RD
17200 West 10 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$650
15728 sqft
4 OFFICE SPACES AVAILABLE FOR LEASE - Suite 106: 600 sqft $650/month, Suite 203: 750 sqft $800/month, Suite 207: 680 sqft $730/month, Suite 214: 950 sqft $1,000/month. When making showings, please specify which suites you want to see.

1 of 2

Last updated October 16 at 10:40 PM
1 Unit Available
Franklin
16291 W FOURTEEN MILE Road
16291 West 14 Mile Road, Beverly Hills, MI
Studio
$520
4206 sqft
For lease. Comfortable approx 400 sq. ft. office in a small quiet building with a great location. Offered office is suite 5. Great parking. You only pay rent and your phone/fax/internet. Smaller office space also available.
Results within 10 miles of Troy
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
Cerveny
Westfield Apartments
16501 Greenfield Road, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$629
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Westfield Apartments today! Our apartment homes feature fully-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and ceiling fans. They are a blank slate waiting for you to make them your own.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:19 PM
4 Units Available
Regal Towers
27500 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$799
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
660 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In response to COVID-19, office hours and walk-in appointments may be limited. Please call the office before you decide to come in. We are also offering virtual tours by calling our office from 10am to 4pm
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Southeast Warren
Meadows on Ten
25108 Hoover Rd, Warren, MI
Studio
$629
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$749
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
775 sqft
Luxurious community has sundecks, caged storage space, and on-site maintenance. Apartments have updated cabinets, countertops, and fixtures. Community offers easy access to I-696 and Jaycee Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Garfield Commons Apartments
17673 Kingsbrooke Cir, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$770
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Located just minutes from I-94, I-59 and General Motors. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have washer/dryer, AC and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a swimming pool, tennis courts and playground.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Southwest Warren
Warren Manor Apartments
21516 Dequindre Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$720
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Located minutes from I-75 and I-696. This pet-friendly community has a pool, laundry facilities and ample parking. Each apartment includes a fully equipped kitchen, storage space and a dining area.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
43144 Carlyle Pl, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$744
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$834
800 sqft
Just a few minutes from Hall Road restaurants and shopping. Near Macomb Community College. On-site pool, sundeck, and play area. Open interiors with ample living space and storage. Newer appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Pershing
20237 Godard
20237 Goddard Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
1096 sqft
Available 09/16/20 Goddard3 - Property Id: 324146 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/20237-godard-detroit-mi/324146 Property Id 324146 (RLNE5978466)

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mcnichols
15395 Linwood 100
15395 Linwood Avenue, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$675
15395 Linwood - Property Id: 172151 This apartment building has been lovingly restored to its original beauty. All units are large and spaceous. On the Lodge Freeway conveniently located 10 minutes from downtown Detroit.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Evergreen
18744 Faust Ave
18744 Faust Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Cozy brick ranch located just South of Seven Mile and West of Southfield. This home features a 1 car detached garage, new carpet and fresh paint throughout, spacious living room/dining room, white kitchen, and a finished basement with a dry bar.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenfield
19503 Oakfield St
19503 Oakfield Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
720 sqft
For section 8 tenants only. SHOWING SCHEDULE: July 18 - Saturday - 11:00 am to 11:30 am. To view the property kindly call (313) 995 9027 until 5 pm of Friday to sign up A two bedroom and one bath single family home. $750.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Osborn
17204 Bradford St
17204 Bradford Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cerveny
15811 Greenfield Rd Apt 1
15811 Greenfield Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
Inviting 2 bedroom apartment located on the West side of Greenfield Road, between Fenkell and McNichols. This unit features hardwood floors throughout, nice updated kitchen with stove and fridge, and two spacious bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Riverdale
16704 Lahser
16704 Lahser Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$500
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
16700 Lahser - Please click "Request a Tour" to schedule an appointment with one of our Leasing Agents to view the property. You will receive a text message to confirm your appointment an hour in advance.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Rosedale Park
16702 Lahser
16702 Lahser Rd, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
16702 Lahser - 16702 Lahser, Detroit Move-in ready 2 bedroom apartment- now available for rent! Appliances are included! * Section 8 recipients are welcome to apply Amenities: • Updated kitchen • Eat-in dining room • Carpeted floors throughout •

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pershing
20287 Moenart St
20287 Moenart Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$35 application fee for each applicant Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO CRIMINAL HISTORY.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $800 in Troy, MI

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $800 in Troy is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $800 in Troy in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $800 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

Similar Pages

Troy 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTroy 2 Bedroom ApartmentsTroy 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsTroy 3 Bedroom ApartmentsTroy Accessible ApartmentsTroy Apartments under $900Troy Apartments with BalconiesTroy Apartments with GaragesTroy Apartments with GymsTroy Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTroy Apartments with ParkingTroy Apartments with PoolsTroy Apartments with Washer-DryersTroy Cheap ApartmentsTroy Dog Friendly ApartmentsTroy Furnished ApartmentsTroy Luxury ApartmentsTroy Pet Friendly ApartmentsTroy Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MIMonroe, MIBerkley, MIBrighton, MIHarper Woods, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Walsh College of Accountancy and Business AdministrationMott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University