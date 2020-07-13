/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:38 AM
23 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Temperance, MI
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Temperance
Redwood Temperance
1046 Sanctuary Way, Temperance, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1283 sqft
Conveniently located just off Lewis Avenue and adjacent to Monroe County Community College. Connections for full-sized washers and dryers, two full bathrooms and energy-efficient construction.
Results within 1 mile of Temperance
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Whitmer-Trilby
Brooke Park
1520 Brooke Park Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$575
Available for rent now at Brooke Park is a spacious and beautiful 2 bedroom apartment! Make this space yours today! * 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom * Spacious floorplans * Full size refrigerator and stove * Laundry facility on site * Water, sewer, and
Results within 5 miles of Temperance
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lagrange
3404 Maher St
3404 Maher Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$845
1274 sqft
Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing. To view all of our places, or to apply online, check out 419Rentals.com.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
DeVeaux
LeParc
2144 West Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
548 sqft
LeParc Apartments 2144 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo OH, 43613 We have a one bedroom Unit available at LeParc Apartments! New Carpet, fresh new paint, interior of apartment has been completely renovated.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lagrange
545 E Hudson St
545 East Hudson Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1281 sqft
3 Bed Home - LaGrange Neighborhood - ___***COMING SOON***___ **Call Buckeye Northwest Realty at 419-385-5555 to set up a showing. Great family home located on a very peaceful block of Hudson in North Toledo.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
DeVeaux
4911 Douglas Rd
4911 Douglas Road, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
963 sqft
Washington Local Schools. 2 Large bedrooms, updated kitchen and bath. Full basement and storage in back. Don't miss this one. Appliances included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
DeVeaux
1802 Bigelow
1802 Bigelow Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$600
850 sqft
Just and Simple 2 Bedroom House - Showing schedule every day from 9 am to 6 pm. New carpet and flooring throughout the entire home! Kitchen cabinets and countertops and large kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lagrange
153 Hausman St
153 Hausman Street, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
689 sqft
1 Bed - North Toledo Home - ___***OPEN HOUSE***___ **Call Buckeye NW Realty to set up a showing at 419-385-5555!** For more information on this or other properties available through Buckeye Northwest Realty, visit us online @ www.BuckeyeNW.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ottawa
2258 Torrey Hill Dr
2258 Torrey Hill Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$450
563 sqft
We have a beautiful and spacious one bedroom apartment currently available at 2258 Torrey Hill in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $450 a month and includes heat, water, sewer, and trash.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ottawa
3140 Matson St
3140 Matson Road, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
542 sqft
We have a beautiful and spacious one bedroom apartment currently available at 3140 Matson. This building is in a great location that is close to Promedica, a bus stop, restaurants, and shopping.
Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Whitmer-Trilby
2410 Lark Ave
2410 Lark Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$815
761 sqft
3 Bedroom Home - Whitmer - Trilby Neighborhood - ___***OPEN HOUSE***___ www.buckeyenw.
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
Five Points - Library Village
3514 Leybourn Ave
3514 Leybourn Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1062 sqft
Freeze!!! Don't Miss Our Move in Special!!! - Don't miss out on this beautiful, recently renovated home, that is ready to welcome you and your family in for a nice cozy stay.
Results within 10 miles of Temperance
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
186 Units Available
East Toledo
Marina Lofts
625 Riverside Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1092 sqft
Experience downtown Toledo riverfront living at the entry to the new Glass City Metropark.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Derby Village
6358 Elmer Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1553 sqft
Featuring exceptional two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, Derby Village offers all the space you need in the location you desire.
Verified
Last updated February 22 at 03:11pm
1 Unit Available
Reynolds Corners
Oakwood Apartments & Townhomes
1599 Twin Oaks Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$779
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting just off Twin Oaks Drive, this handsome development features a clubhouse and fitness center. 1-3 bedroom apartments and townhomes include amenities such as ceiling fans, air conditioning, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Verified
Last updated January 25 at 09:24pm
Contact for Availability
Reynolds Corners
Arbor Landing
1302 Brookview Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$549
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
781 sqft
Arbor Landing is excited to be now renting newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment in Toledo, Ohio.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ottawa
2155 Perth St
2155 Perth Street, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$465
540 sqft
We have a beautiful one bedroom apartment currently available at 2155 Perth. It is located within walking distance to the University of Toledo.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Ottawa Hills
2149 Evergreen Road - 1, #1
2149 Evergreen Rd, Ottawa Hills, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1500 sqft
2 bed 2 bath with detatched 2 car garage in Ottawa Hills School District! Over 1500 Sq ft!. You must get in to appreciate how much charm, character and space this 2 bed 4 unit complex has.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
East Toledo
647 E Broadway St
647 East Broadway, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$747
1212 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in East Toledo. Amenities included: fridge and stove. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 30th 2020. $747/month rent. $747 security deposit required and Down payment.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Ottawa Hills
4012 West Bancroft Street - 5
4012 West Bancroft Street, Ottawa Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
825 sqft
Awesome 2 bed 1 bath unit in Ottawa Hills! Only minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment! Each unit comes with 1 covered garage space Historic Building with 8 beautiful apartments located in Ottawa Hills! Ottawa Hills Schools, on-site shared
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
South Side
886 National Ave
886 National Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
2144 sqft
Hop Into a Bigger House! - Looking for a bigger place? Check the sqft! Located Near Everywhere your needs. Welcome your mornings through the glass front porch, cozy up on the carpeted floors and enjoy your new kitchen style full of drawers.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
South Side
557 Federman St
557 Federman Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
752 sqft
Now Leasing and Smartly Priced! - Federman is located in a quiet neighborhood on the Southside of town. Characterized by original hardwood floors, each room is equipped with ceiling fan.
