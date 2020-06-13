/
temperance
65 Apartments for rent in Temperance, MI
$
Temperance
Contact for Availability
Redwood Temperance
1046 Sanctuary Way, Temperance, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1283 sqft
Conveniently located just off Lewis Avenue and adjacent to Monroe County Community College. Connections for full-sized washers and dryers, two full bathrooms and energy-efficient construction.
Results within 1 mile of Temperance
Whitmer-Trilby
Whitmer-Trilby
1 Unit Available
Brooke Park
1607 Brooke Park Drive, Toledo, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$475
514 sqft
Available for rent now are spacious and beautiful one bedroom apartments along Brooke Park Drive near the Michigan line.
Whitmer-Trilby
Whitmer-Trilby
1 Unit Available
Brooke Park
1520 Brooke Park Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$575
Available for rent now at Brooke Park is a spacious and beautiful 2 bedroom apartment! Make this space yours today! * 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom * Spacious floorplans * Full size refrigerator and stove * Laundry facility on site * Water, sewer, and
Whitmer-Trilby
Whitmer-Trilby
1 Unit Available
1639 Primrose Ave
1639 Primrose Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1001 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath Cottage with Fenced Double Lot - Cute 3 bed/1 bath cottage on a fenced double lot with detached garage and carport. Large master bedroom and spacious kitchen with dishwasher make this home ideal. Full basement with washer/dryer hookups.
Results within 5 miles of Temperance
Lagrange
Lagrange
1 Unit Available
153 Hausman St
153 Hausman Street, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
689 sqft
153 Hausman St Available 06/15/20 1 Bed - North Toledo Home - ___***OPEN HOUSE***___ **Call Buckeye NW Realty to set up a showing at 419-385-5555!** For more information on this or other properties available through Buckeye Northwest Realty,
Five Points - Library Village
Five Points - Library Village
1 Unit Available
4109 Packard Road
4109 Packard Road, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1275 sqft
Must See Remodeled 3 Bed/1 Bath on Packard for Rent In Five Points Area - This Updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home at 4109 Packard in the Five Points Area of Toledo Is A Must See! Newer Vinyl Flooring Throughout.
Ottawa
Ottawa
1 Unit Available
2258 Torrey Hill Dr
2258 Torrey Hill Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$450
563 sqft
We have a beautiful and spacious one bedroom apartment currently available at 2258 Torrey Hill in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $450 a month and includes heat, water, sewer, and trash.
Ottawa
Ottawa
1 Unit Available
1944 Macomber St
1944 Macomber Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
We have a two bedroom apartment currently available at 1944 Macomber in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $575 a month and includes water, sewer, and trash.
Lagrange
Lagrange
1 Unit Available
3125 Cottage
3125 Cottage Avenue, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
1098 sqft
Freshly Updated 2 Bed/1 Bath Home - Make this comfortable 2 bedroom house your home. New beautiful flooring throughout the first floor and bathroom. New furnace and water heater. Appliances include gas stove and refrigerator.
Ottawa
Ottawa
1 Unit Available
3140 Matson St
3140 Matson Road, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
542 sqft
We have a beautiful and spacious one bedroom apartment currently available at 3140 Matson. This building is in a great location that is close to Promedica, a bus stop, restaurants, and shopping.
Ottawa
Ottawa
1 Unit Available
1938 Macomber St
1938 Macomber Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
We have a beautiful and spacious two bedroom apartment currently available at 1938 Macomber in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $575 a month and includes heat, water, sewer, and trash.
DeVeaux
DeVeaux
1 Unit Available
LeParc
2144 West Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
548 sqft
LeParc Apartments 2144 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo OH, 43613 We have a one bedroom Unit available at LeParc Apartments! New Carpet, fresh new paint, interior of apartment has been completely renovated.
Five Points - Library Village
Five Points - Library Village
2 Units Available
1391 W Sylvania Ave
1391 West Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$475
2 Bedrooms
$595
We have 1 and 2 bedroom units available at Watermark Apartments in Toledo. Rent starts at $445/mo. with heat and water included in rental price.
DeVeaux
DeVeaux
1 Unit Available
1717 Berkshire Pl
1717 Berkshire Place, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
960 sqft
2 Bed + Bonus Room - DeVeaux Neighborhood - ___***OPEN HOUSE***--- - Buckeyenw.com/rentals - *Call Buckeye Northwest Realty at 419-385-5555 to set up a showing.
DeVeaux
DeVeaux
1 Unit Available
1942 Barrows St
1942 Barrows Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$799
1088 sqft
Charming 2 Bed/1 Bath with Bonus Room - This 1,088 SqFt 2 Bed 1 Bath House Boasts A Bonus Room That Can Be Used As An Office Or Game Room! The Large Loft Bedroom Has Lots Of Built In Storage. New Flooring Throughout The Whole House.
Lagrange
Lagrange
1 Unit Available
332 E LAKE ST
332 East Lake Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$650
North Side Home - 3 Bed 1 Bath home on the North Side of Toledo. APPLICAINT REQUIREMENTS: Monthly house hold income needs to be at least 3 times the rent. No evictions or restitution's in the last 5 years.
Ottawa
Ottawa
1 Unit Available
2259 Isherwood
2259 Isherwood Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
1025 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath Ottawa Park Ranch Home with Central Air and Large Deck - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home. Large living area with plenty of closet space. Washer and dryer included! Off-street parking available.
Lagrange
Lagrange
1 Unit Available
330 e lake street
330 East Lake Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$740
1300 sqft
Large 3 bedroom 2 bath one block off Manhattan in north Toledo. Large front porch (new outdoor carpet coming soon), High ceilings and walnut hardwood in the big living room with attached parlor and dining room with built in buffet.
Five Points - Library Village
Five Points - Library Village
1 Unit Available
3813 Torrance Drive
3813 Torrance Drive, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$875
1254 sqft
Three bedroom with one bathroom single-family home for rent. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include: * Completely remodeled * Central air * Fresh paint To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com.
Franklin Park
Franklin Park
1 Unit Available
4231 Harvest Lane - 3
4231 Harvest Lane, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
675 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom for rent in single story building. Close to Franklin Park Mall and many shops and restaurants. Washington Local Schools. Tenant pays electric. Owner pays heat, water, and trash. Coin operated laundry on site.
Lagrange
Lagrange
1 Unit Available
3333 Mulberry St
3333 Mulberry Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$735
709 sqft
Three bedroom with one bathroom single-family home for rent. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include: * Completely remodeled * New floors throughout * Fresh paint To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com.
DeVeaux
DeVeaux
1 Unit Available
4120 Garden Park Drive
4120 Garden Park Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$825
1143 sqft
Two bedroom with one bathroom single-family home for rent. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include: * Central air * Carpet throughout * Enclosed front porch To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com.
Lagrange
Lagrange
1 Unit Available
340 East Lake Street (NEW) - 1
340 East Lake Street, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom with one bathroom single-family home for rent. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include: * Fresh paint throughout * New floors throughout * Completely remodeled To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com.
Five Points - Library Village
Five Points - Library Village
1 Unit Available
3526 Watson Avenue (NEW)
3526 Watson Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1166 sqft
Three bedroom with one bathroom single-family home for rent. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include: * Completely remodeled * New floors throughout * Fresh paint To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Temperance, the median rent is $573 for a studio, $679 for a 1-bedroom, $903 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,240 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Temperance, check out our monthly Temperance Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Temperance area include Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, and University of Michigan-Dearborn. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Temperance from include Detroit, Toledo, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, and Southfield.
