405 Whitetail Ridge
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

405 Whitetail Ridge

405 White Tail Ridge · (517) 366-2711
Location

405 White Tail Ridge, Tecumseh, MI 49286

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $1600 · Avail. now

$1,600

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Incredible large home undergoing complete renovation in a great family neighborhood. New renovations include new painting, porcelain tile, laminate flooring throughout. Renovations also include a new kitchen with white and gray shaker cabinets with granite counters along with pendant lighting over an eating island and a walk in pantry. This home also includes a large master suite with newly renovated master en suite bath which will include a new soaker tub, separate stand up shower, large double vanity and large walk in closet. The three other bedrooms are large with brand new carpeting and a second floor newly renovated bathroom. This large home also has a large finished basement with separate laundry room and large bathroom, bedroom and family room. To complete this is house is natural fireplace, a new deck, large backyard with two car garage and new colonial finished columns on a large front porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Whitetail Ridge have any available units?
405 Whitetail Ridge has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 405 Whitetail Ridge have?
Some of 405 Whitetail Ridge's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Whitetail Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
405 Whitetail Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Whitetail Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Whitetail Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 405 Whitetail Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 405 Whitetail Ridge does offer parking.
Does 405 Whitetail Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Whitetail Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Whitetail Ridge have a pool?
No, 405 Whitetail Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 405 Whitetail Ridge have accessible units?
No, 405 Whitetail Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Whitetail Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Whitetail Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Whitetail Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Whitetail Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
