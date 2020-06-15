405 Whitetail Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Incredible large home undergoing complete renovation in a great family neighborhood. New renovations include new painting, porcelain tile, laminate flooring throughout. Renovations also include a new kitchen with white and gray shaker cabinets with granite counters along with pendant lighting over an eating island and a walk in pantry. This home also includes a large master suite with newly renovated master en suite bath which will include a new soaker tub, separate stand up shower, large double vanity and large walk in closet. The three other bedrooms are large with brand new carpeting and a second floor newly renovated bathroom. This large home also has a large finished basement with separate laundry room and large bathroom, bedroom and family room. To complete this is house is natural fireplace, a new deck, large backyard with two car garage and new colonial finished columns on a large front porch.



