St. Joseph, MI
488 Upton Drive
Last updated May 18 2020 at 4:49 PM

488 Upton Drive

488 Upton Drive · (574) 575-4464
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

488 Upton Drive, St. Joseph, MI 49085
District 15

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Come see this lovely 3 bed 1 bath bungalow in St Joseph Michigan! This home has 3 bedrooms with a nice sized family room. Some great features of this home are ceiling fans, unique kitchen backslash, brick back patio and is right around the corner from Jean Klock Park which has public access to Lake Michigan. Tenant is responsible for keeping up landscaping, water/sewer, trash, electric and snow removal.This one won't last long!

Non-refundable application fee $50. You must view the property via our Rently self showing lock box or with an agent before application will be processed.Visit our website cressyeverettrentals.com today to schedule a tour!
WE DO NOT ADVERTISE OUR RENTALS ON CRAIGSLIST

This can be deposit-free property with Obligo. Qualified tenants do not have to pay a traditional cash deposit and instead opt for a billing authorization.

With Obligo:
1. Tenants keep their deposits to save, invest, or travel.
2. Cressy & Everett can bill the tenant for damage or missed rent (keeping tenants accountable!)
3. Tenants pay a small, monthly, non-refundable fee instead of paying a large deposit amount sitting in an account somewhere.

WE DO NOT ADVERTISE OUR RENTALS ON CRAIGSLIST

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 488 Upton Drive have any available units?
488 Upton Drive has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 488 Upton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
488 Upton Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 488 Upton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 488 Upton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Joseph.
Does 488 Upton Drive offer parking?
No, 488 Upton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 488 Upton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 488 Upton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 488 Upton Drive have a pool?
No, 488 Upton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 488 Upton Drive have accessible units?
No, 488 Upton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 488 Upton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 488 Upton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 488 Upton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 488 Upton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
