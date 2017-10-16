488 Upton Drive

Amenities

Come see this lovely 3 bed 1 bath bungalow in St Joseph Michigan! This home has 3 bedrooms with a nice sized family room. Some great features of this home are ceiling fans, unique kitchen backslash, brick back patio and is right around the corner from Jean Klock Park which has public access to Lake Michigan. Tenant is responsible for keeping up landscaping, water/sewer, trash, electric and snow removal.This one won't last long!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

