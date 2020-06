Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful two-bedroom one-bath home with view of Lake Michigan! - Very cute two bedroom one bath home located in downtown St. Joseph with balcony overlooking Lake Michigan! Wonderful for enjoying early morning coffee or relaxing with dinner watching Lake Michigan's gorgeous sunsets. Within walking distance to Lions Park Beach & Silver Beach, local restaurants, and many artsy gift shops. You will definitely enjoy the many activities this city has to offer!



No smoking/No vaping.



Will Consider Pets.



This home will be available for showings on June 1, 2020.



