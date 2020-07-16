Amenities
1117 Broad Street 6B Available 09/01/20 Fully Furnished Executive Condo with all Utilities Included in Downtown St. Joseph! - Enjoy a spacious living/dining area on the sixth floor with your own private balcony, in-unit washer/dryer, two parking spaces, close to Lake Michigan, the St. Joseph River, and beautiful downtown St. Joseph! All appliances, utilities, cable/internet included!
Note: Combined utilities not to exceed $300/month
Lease available September 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3423727)