Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony all utils included parking internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking internet access

1117 Broad Street 6B Available 09/01/20 Fully Furnished Executive Condo with all Utilities Included in Downtown St. Joseph! - Enjoy a spacious living/dining area on the sixth floor with your own private balcony, in-unit washer/dryer, two parking spaces, close to Lake Michigan, the St. Joseph River, and beautiful downtown St. Joseph! All appliances, utilities, cable/internet included!

Note: Combined utilities not to exceed $300/month



Lease available September 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3423727)