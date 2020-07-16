All apartments in St. Joseph
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

1117 Broad Street 6B

1117 Broad Street · (269) 983-8051 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1117 Broad Street, St. Joseph, MI 49085
District 13

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1117 Broad Street 6B · Avail. Sep 1

$1,400

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
1117 Broad Street 6B Available 09/01/20 Fully Furnished Executive Condo with all Utilities Included in Downtown St. Joseph! - Enjoy a spacious living/dining area on the sixth floor with your own private balcony, in-unit washer/dryer, two parking spaces, close to Lake Michigan, the St. Joseph River, and beautiful downtown St. Joseph! All appliances, utilities, cable/internet included!
Note: Combined utilities not to exceed $300/month

Lease available September 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3423727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Broad Street 6B have any available units?
1117 Broad Street 6B has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1117 Broad Street 6B have?
Some of 1117 Broad Street 6B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 Broad Street 6B currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Broad Street 6B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Broad Street 6B pet-friendly?
No, 1117 Broad Street 6B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Joseph.
Does 1117 Broad Street 6B offer parking?
Yes, 1117 Broad Street 6B offers parking.
Does 1117 Broad Street 6B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1117 Broad Street 6B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Broad Street 6B have a pool?
No, 1117 Broad Street 6B does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Broad Street 6B have accessible units?
No, 1117 Broad Street 6B does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Broad Street 6B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 Broad Street 6B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 Broad Street 6B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1117 Broad Street 6B does not have units with air conditioning.
