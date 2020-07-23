Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:40 AM

28 Apartments for rent in St. Clair Shores, MI with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to St. Clair Shores renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
21801 E EIGHT MILE Road
21801 East 8 Mile Road, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
LEASE OPTION (rent-to-own) ONLY. Sharp, clean, renovated ranch located in the quiet residential section at the far end of 8 Mile Rd. in lovely St. Clair Shores. Newer open kitchen. Very nice cabinets, sink, faucet, flooring and quartz counter top.
1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Roseville
31200 GRATIOT Avenue
31200 North Gratiot Avenue, Roseville, MI
Studio
$3,500
1720 sqft
Free Standing Retail with Unparalleled Visibility. This is the perfect location for carry out, retail, or office. The Gratiot Ave corridor is arguably the hottest growing retail area in Michigan with new major retailers moving to the area daily.
1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Prentiss Pointe Apartments
39111 Prentiss Road, Harrison, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,005
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1250 sqft
Live the life you were meant to live at Prentiss Pointe Apartments, one of Harrison Township’s newest apartment communities. Imagine a sun-filled home that offers lush surroundings, pristine living, and amenities tailored with you in mind.
1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Eastwood Village Apartments
24382 Eastwood Village Ct, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$860
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
900 sqft
Newly added in-home washers and dryers! Save yourself the search and apply today because others in the area don't offer this feature for this price! If you’re looking for high quality living at an affordable price, then Eastwood Village apartments
1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Encore at Ashby Preserve
25879 Ashby Dr, Harrison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1405 sqft
The spotlight is on Encore at Ashby Preserve, with a luscious backdrop of beautiful green protected wetlands welcoming you as you turn into this remote community.
1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:00 AM
$
Contact for Availability
Clinton Manor Apartments
24666 Katherine Ct, Harrison, MI
1 Bedroom
$790
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
900 sqft
From the beautifully mature landscape to the spacious apartments, Clinton Manor is the perfect place to call home. Attractive, contemporary amenities compliment the thoughtful design of every floor plan.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Turnkey/Furnished Suites at Woodland Meadows
35700 Moravian Drive, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
613 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
24550 Weathervane Boulevard - A223
24550 Weathervane Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$821
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Weathervane is in the perfect location! Not only are we nestled in the heart of Clinton Township but offer a wonderful mix of city and suburban living. Close to interstate 94, popular restaurants and shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
24338 Country Squire Street - 312
24338 Country Squire Street, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$810
850 sqft
Country Squire has extremely spacious 1 bedroom homes, with patio or balcony view. Our apartments features tons of closets space with laundry located in our community. We offer a 24 hour fitness center, as well as a sparkling swimming pool .

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
24530 Sherwood Forest Drive - 502
24530 Sherwood Forest Drive, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1050 sqft
Country Squire has extremely spacious 2 bedroom homes, with patio or balcony view. Our apartments features tons of closets space with laundry located in our community. We offer a 24 hour fitness center, as well as a sparkling swimming pool .

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
24209 Country Squire Street - 254
24209 Country Squire Street, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$810
850 sqft
Country Squire has extremely spacious 1 bedroom homes, with patio or balcony view. Our apartments features tons of closets space with laundry located in our community. We offer a 24 hour fitness center, as well as a sparkling swimming pool .

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
24070 Country Squire Street - 217
24070 Country Squire Street, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$810
850 sqft
If you are looking for space, you have found the right place! Country Squire Apartments offers 1 bedroom/1 bath and 2 bedroom/1.5 bath floor plans with walk in closets and ample storage.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
24237 Country Squire Street - 259
24237 Country Squire Street, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$810
850 sqft
Country Squire has extremely spacious 1 bedroom homes, with patio or balcony view. Our apartments features tons of closets space with laundry located in our community. We offer a 24 hour fitness center, as well as a sparkling swimming pool .

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
24405 Weathervane Boulevard - B338
24405 Weathervane Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$907
1000 sqft
Weathervane is in the perfect location! Not only are we nestled in the heart of Clinton Township but offer a wonderful mix of city and suburban living. Close to interstate 94, popular restaurants and shopping.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
24555 Weathervane Boulevard - A111
24555 Weathervane Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$821
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Weathervane is in the perfect location! Not only are we nestled in the heart of Clinton Township but offer a wonderful mix of city and suburban living. Close to interstate 94, popular restaurants and shopping.

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
24431 Sherwood Forest Drive - 422
24431 Sherwood Forest Drive, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
Country Squire apartments has extremely spacious 1 bedroom floorplans, with tons of closets throughout the apartment. All of our apartments has large closets, central heating and air, wall to wall carpeting, and private balconies and patios.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
24001 country squire blvd - 206
24001 Country Squire Street, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$780
850 sqft
If you are looking for space, you have found the right place! Country Squire Apartments offers 1 bedroom/1 bath and 2 bedroom/1.5 bath floor plans with walk in closets and ample storage.
1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$830
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Welcome to your next home, Maple Creek Apartments in beautiful Sterling Heights. We work hard to ensure every convenience and feature is covered so your only job is enjoying your new apartment.
1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Lakeside Village Apartments
15770 Lakeside Village Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$865
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1075 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Clinton Township, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Southwest Warren
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC, appliances and are cable ready. Community has a lot of parking, bike racks and a swimming pool. Located close to Macomb Mall.
1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Northwest Warren
Harlo Apartments
31499 Mound Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$760
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the chic Royal Oak complex complete with restaurants and shopping, these units offer picture windows, storage, spacious rooms and upgraded lighting, along with a pool, deck, exercise room and carports.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Detroit
250 E Harbortown Drive
250 East Harbortown Drive, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,750
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to this stunning, modern 1 bedroom condo! From this 13th floor unit you will enjoy spectacular views of Downtown Detroit the River,Parks and Canada.

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
14072 Lakeside Blvd
14072 Lakeside Boulevard North, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1890 sqft
Here it is!! Another Live/Work that is for lease. Own your own business on the 1st floor and live above on the 2nd and 3rd floors with private door and single car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
927 Harcourt Rd
927 Harcourt Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2300 sqft
RARE large and upgraded 2,500 sq. foot upper unit on a beautiful, quiet street in Grosse Pointe Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in St. Clair Shores, MI

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to St. Clair Shores renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

