Amenities

patio / balcony parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Welcome to Epicurean Village! Spring Lakes Newest Development Located in the Village of Spring Lake. Second floor and third floor residential condominiums spaces available ranging from 730 sf to 1,314 sf. Quality Constructed with the finest materials in all exterior and common areas. Each unit comes fully applianced and has stunning finishes. All units share community rooftop deck. Call today to Join the newest development downtown Spring Lake!