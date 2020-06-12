/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
87 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Southgate, MI
Southgate
1 Unit Available
12937 Pullman St
12937 Pullman Street, Southgate, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Southgate home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. This is a bungalow home with an unfinished basement. Hardwood floors in the kitchen. STOVE IS NOT INCLUDED. Central air and no garage.
Southgate
1 Unit Available
13741 Longtin St
13741 Longtin Street, Southgate, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Amazing remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Southgate. Amenities included: central air, new stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, fenced in yard, and enclosed back porch. No Utilities included.
Results within 1 mile of Southgate
Wyandotte
1 Unit Available
2243 19th St
2243 19th Street, Wyandotte, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
This is a very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath bungalow with a partially finished basement and enclosed back porch, kitchen, dining room and living room with wood-burning fireplace. Quiet area and close to schools.
Riverview
1 Unit Available
18205 RIVERVIEW Street
18205 Riverview Street, Riverview, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
940 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Riverview, this home sits nicely in a small neighborhood with a 1 car garage. You can enjoy the plenty of space provided in the basement of the home for storage or usable space.
Results within 5 miles of Southgate
Southwest Outer Drive
1 Unit Available
21900 Outer Dr
21900 West Outer Drive, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1173 sqft
West Dearborn House for rent - Property Id: 288705 Completely remodeled three bedroom home in West Dearborn new kitchen new appliances finished basement and ready to move into Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4264 Hedgewood St
4264 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
55 + community 2 months free rent - Property Id: 266221 Saginaw's only premier 55+ community LAKE VIEW ESTATES Rent special move in special May Special ... 2 months FREE RENT June and JULY !! this will not last long .
Ecorse
1 Unit Available
4346 8th St
4346 8th Street, Ecorse, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Charming brick colonial home located North of Southfield and West of W Jefferson Ave. This home features fresh paint and new carpet throughout, dining room, nice updated kitchen, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
SK - 4657 Pelham Street
4657 Pelham Road, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
3 BED 1 BATH Dearborn Heights home is a MUST SEE!! - 4657 Pelham Dearborn Heights, MI 48125 Follow the link to watch a walk through video of the property https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qd38rUeQwLA&feature=youtu.
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
14641 Oconnor Ave
14641 O'connor Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1041 sqft
Beautiful brick 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow in a beautiful neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout this clean, recently renovated home. Appliances included as well as granite countertops in the kitchen, as well as central air. Click to Apply!
1 Unit Available
11436 Syracuse St
11436 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
Gorgeous home with update features. New Flooring in the kitchen. Nice cabinets. 1 car garage. Central Air. Sliding door wall to the back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3500. (2.
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
17296 Hanover Ave
17296 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1059 sqft
This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice hardwood Floors in the living room. Attached 2 car garage. No basement and no central air.
1 Unit Available
9899 Monroe Blvd
9899 Monroe Boulevard, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1156 sqft
Beautiful corner home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths!! Newly refinished hardwood floors in all the bedrooms and living rooms. Full unfinished basement with utility hook ups. 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
8090 Robert St
8090 Robert Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
984 sqft
Gorgeous ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Updated kitchen. Utility room off the kitchen. 2 car garage. No basement and no central air. Fridge included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2437.
Patersons Home
1 Unit Available
14462 Pine St
14462 Pine Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 bedroom house with one of the room upstairs and 1 baths. This house has hardwood floors in the living room, in the kitchen and upstairs. no basement. A large fenced in yard. 1.5 car garage.
1 Unit Available
8314 Jackson St
8314 Jackson Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Excellent 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch has an Enclosed Rear Porch, 2 1/2 Car Garage, Full Basement Central Air. Don't miss this one. block away from Champaign Park.
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4757 Dudley St
4757 Dudley Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
995 sqft
Nice ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. large living room for entertainment. 1.5 car garage with a fenced in back yard. Large eat in kitchen. Near Annapolis HS and Pardee Elementary School.
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4102 EDGEWOOD Street
4102 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1149 sqft
Beautiful that has been renovated inside and out. Updated kitchen with newer cabinets, glass back splash, New fridge and stove. First floor has ceramic throughout. large laundry room for lots of storage plus washer and dryer.
Snow Woods
1 Unit Available
1845 LINDEN Street
1845 Linden St, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1477 sqft
GREAT LOCATION AND CLEAN 1,477 SQFT 3BDRM BRICK RANCH. HUGE FAMILY WITH FIREPLACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS. HUGE LIVING WITH 2ND FIREPLACE. FRESHLY PAINTED. 2 FULL BATH. NEWER FURNACE AND CENTRAL AIR. VINYL WINDOWS. FINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE.
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4188 SYRACUSE Street
4188 Syracuse Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1006 sqft
MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE. 2015: HOME WAS FRESHLY PAINTED, NEWLY RE-DONE HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING RM AND 2 BDRMS. NEW ROOF NEW HOT WATER TANK. 1 CAR GARAGE. 1.5 MO SEC DEP AND $300 CLEANING FEE. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. See attached application procedure.
1 Unit Available
7885 Katherine St
7885 Katherine Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
Cute ranch with no basement . Has a garage and nice size yard . (RLNE4618917)
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
2099 CLEVELAND Avenue
2099 Cleveland Avenue, Lincoln Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1308 sqft
UPDATED AND SUPER SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOME LOCATED ON A BEAUTIFUL TREE-LINED STREET. FRESHLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS. GLAZED TUB AND BATH. NEWER FLOORING. CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. NEWER WINDOWS. FRESH PAINT. EXTRA LARGE MASTER BEDROOM.
1 Unit Available
13417 FELLRATH Street
13417 Fellrath Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1001 sqft
NOTE: SECTION 8 INQUIRIES ONLY; (1)Apply only if application is Section 8 (2) Please provide details how much rent section 8 will cover (3)NO evictions, NO judgments (4)Copy of driver license (5)NO Pets, NO Smoking.
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
3927 CAMPBELL Street
3927 Campbell Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!This charming ranch features hardwood floors in living room. Dine in kitchen with lots of natural light. Excellent floor plan. Fenced in backyard. Newer flooring, newer furnace. Working bar in basement.
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
475 MILL Street
475 Mill Street, Lincoln Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1224 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1224 SQFT BRICK BUNGALOW 3 BEDROOM IN LINCOLN PARK FOR LEASE. THIS HOME FEATURES FRESHLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. BRAND NEW CARPET IN UPSTAIRS BEDROOM. CLEAN AND TIDY KITCHEN. 1 CAR GARAGE W NEW DOOR AND OPENER. FENCED YARD.
