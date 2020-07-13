Apartment List
/
MI
/
southfield
/
apartments under 900
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM

166 Apartments under $900 for rent in Southfield, MI

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
7 Units Available
Regal Towers
27500 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$799
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
660 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1050 sqft
In response to COVID-19, office hours and walk-in appointments may be limited. Please call the office before you decide to come in. We are also offering virtual tours by calling our office from 10am to 4pm
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments
25740 Shiawassee Rd, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
900 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have lots of light and appliances included. Controlled access entry to the community, a beautiful courtyard and lots of parking. Located close to highways and malls.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington Woods
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$886
835 sqft
Keswick Manor offers many advantages over the competition, by providing one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield. Our spacious one-bedroom homes provide the comfort, quality, and apartment amenities you deserve.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
17200 10 MILE RD
17200 West 10 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$650
15728 sqft
4 OFFICE SPACES AVAILABLE FOR LEASE - Suite 106: 600 sqft $650/month, Suite 203: 750 sqft $800/month, Suite 207: 680 sqft $730/month, Suite 214: 950 sqft $1,000/month. When making showings, please specify which suites you want to see.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
25701 W. Twelve Mile Rd.
25701 West 12 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$810
528 sqft
Studio apartment with a large walk in dressing closet.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
24111 CIVIC CENTER Drive
24111 Civic Center Drive, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENT PRICE. Unique opportunity to lease with significant amenities available in multi unit building with various floor plans and space options.
Results within 1 mile of Southfield
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
8 Units Available
Oak Park
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$725
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
870 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Greenfield
19317 Mansfield St
19317 Mansfield Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$815
1080 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath - bungalow, Dining room, New carpet, Fresh paint. Full basement, One car detached garage. Click to Apply!

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Evergreen
19500 Westbrook St
19500 Westbrook Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
860 sqft
Check out this 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home! It has an updated Kitchen with beautiful hardwood floors! Just bring your family! You will not be disappointed!

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Berg - Lasher
23600 West Seven Mile - D112
23600 7 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet Policy No Dogs Allowed Lease Lengths Month to Month 12 Months Appliances Air Conditioning (Wall Unit) Garbage Disposal Range Refrigerator Oven (Select units - Washer & Dryer on-site) Amenities Parking Pool Unfurnished

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Chesterfield
20581 Negaunee Street
20581 Negaunee Street, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
812 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20581 Negaunee Street in Wayne County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Berg - Lasher
20551 Lahser Road - A19
20551 Lahser Rd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE-IN READY! Section 8 applicants are welcome to apply! A 13+month lease is available. Enjoy this clean and spacious 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom unit equipped with stove, refrigerator in a 2-story garden style building.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Greenfield
19722 ARCHDALE Street
19722 Archdale Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
816 sqft
Seller accepting only section 8 tenants with approved voucher. Appliances will be installed after signing the lease. All showings must be accompanied by an agent.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Evergreen
19162 Patton
19162 Patton Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$850
900 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom - Section 8 Preferred Brick sided, 2 bedroom 1 and a half bathroom home for lease. Home is freshly painted and beautiful hardwood floors throughout.. Newer Kitchen.

1 of 2

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin
16291 W FOURTEEN MILE Road
16291 West 14 Mile Road, Beverly Hills, MI
Studio
$520
4206 sqft
For lease. Comfortable approx 400 sq. ft. office in a small quiet building with a great location. Offered office is suite 5. Great parking. You only pay rent and your phone/fax/internet. Smaller office space also available.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Berg - Lasher
23650 West Seven Mile - D102
23650 W 7 Mile Rd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
Heat Included Water Included Air-Conditioning Cable Ready Laundry Facilities Gated Community Ample Parking 24- Hour Maintenace Shopping Center in Walking Distance Private Entrance Garbage Disposal Hood Range Vertical Blinds Appliance

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Greenfield
20108 Ferguson St
20108 Ferguson Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
732 sqft
20108 Ferguson - 20108 Ferguson, Detroit 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom updated home- now available for rent! Amenities: • Large bungalow-style bedroom • Hard wood floors • Detached garage • Near major freeways and shopping Requirements: • No evictions •

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Berg - Lasher
19202 Appleton - A114
19202 Appleton St, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
850 sqft
Pet Policy No Dogs Allowed Lease Lengths Month to Month 12 Months Appliances Air Conditioning (Wall Unit) Garbage Disposal Range Refrigerator Oven (Select units - Washer & Dryer on-site) Amenities Parking Pool Unfurnished
Results within 5 miles of Southfield
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
3 Units Available
Village Oaks Apartments
20792 Orchard Lake Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$890
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
860 sqft
Welcome to Village Oaks! Only minutes from I-275, I-696 and M-5, Village Oaks is still a quaint community complete with Award-Winning landscaping and superb service. Enjoy country living with close proximity to the big city.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
Royal Oak
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$809
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
845 sqft
Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
21329 Ithaca Ave
21329 Ithaca Avenue, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$849
699 sqft
A 2 Bedroom Bungalow that is strategically located in Oak Park. Just a 10-minute walk from the nearest grocery (Kroger), within a 5 minute drive from Super & Food market, and just 3 blocks from the Kingswood Hospital.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Rosedale Park
15328 Kentfield St
15328 Kentfield Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$815
1500 sqft
APPLIANCES INCLUDED, CARPET THROUGHOUT, NICE SPACE UPSTAIRS, CLICK HERE TO APPLY TODAY: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mutualpropertymanagement/tenantApplication.action

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Bagley
17169 Griggs St
17169 Griggs Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
2560 sqft
Beautiful brick, 3 bedroom 2 full bathrooms in this stately home. Lovely hardwood floors throughout the home with a loft area upstairs that is great for hosting or solitude. Click to apply!

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Weatherby
11671 Evergreen Ave
11671 Evergreen Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
741 sqft
This cozy 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home has a fenced yard and an unfinished basement. Monthly rent of $800 with a $800 deposit. Section 8 not accepted, pets welcome with additional deposit. Visit www.Showmojo.

July 2020 Southfield Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Southfield Rent Report. Southfield rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Southfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Southfield Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Southfield Rent Report. Southfield rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Southfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Southfield rents increased moderately over the past month

Southfield rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Southfield stand at $923 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,201 for a two-bedroom. Southfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Southfield, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Detroit metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,373.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Southfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Southfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Southfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Southfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,201 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Southfield's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Baltimore (-0.7%), Charlotte (-0.4%), and Philadelphia (-0.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Southfield than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Southfield 1 BedroomsSouthfield 2 BedroomsSouthfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouthfield 3 BedroomsSouthfield Accessible ApartmentsSouthfield Apartments under $700Southfield Apartments under $800
    Southfield Apartments under $900Southfield Apartments with BalconySouthfield Apartments with GarageSouthfield Apartments with GymSouthfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouthfield Apartments with Parking
    Southfield Apartments with PoolSouthfield Apartments with Washer-DryerSouthfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsSouthfield Furnished ApartmentsSouthfield Pet Friendly PlacesSouthfield Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MI
    Troy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MI
    Pontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MI

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Lawrence Technological UniversityMott Community College
    Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
    University of Michigan-Ann Arbor