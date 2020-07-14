Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal pet friendly parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal range refrigerator carpet oven Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry clubhouse internet access

Located in growing South Lyon / New Hudson with its many new shopping and recreation alternatives, Kensington Park Apartments is truly a place to call home. Walking distance to Kensington Metro Park and Kent Lake, our residents enjoy breathtaking scenic views of Kent Lake and Kensington Metro Park, and the convenience of outdoor recreation at their doorstep. Kensington Park is a beautiful apartment community, nestled between the cities of Novi and Brighton and just minutes to the I-96 expressway.



Recent million-dollar renovations include new concrete driveway approaches and steps to the building, updated pool, landscaping and exterior paint, updated hallways, LED lighting, new carpet and paint. Kensington Park Apartments in New Hudson offers expansive floor plans, built-in pantries, air conditioning, ceramic tile bath, walk-in closets and a relaxing swimming pool. Experience the best of the city while enjoying comfortable country living.