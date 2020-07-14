All apartments in South Lyon
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:06 AM

Kensington Park

30791 Jeffrey Ct · (248) 560-6242
Location

30791 Jeffrey Ct, South Lyon, MI 48165

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 08-102 · Avail. now

$879

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 06-103 · Avail. Jul 31

$889

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 08-203 · Avail. now

$889

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 09-204 · Avail. Jul 31

$964

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 10-203 · Avail. now

$964

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 17-103 · Avail. now

$964

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kensington Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
clubhouse
internet access
Located in growing South Lyon / New Hudson with its many new shopping and recreation alternatives, Kensington Park Apartments is truly a place to call home. Walking distance to Kensington Metro Park and Kent Lake, our residents enjoy breathtaking scenic views of Kent Lake and Kensington Metro Park, and the convenience of outdoor recreation at their doorstep. Kensington Park is a beautiful apartment community, nestled between the cities of Novi and Brighton and just minutes to the I-96 expressway.

Recent million-dollar renovations include new concrete driveway approaches and steps to the building, updated pool, landscaping and exterior paint, updated hallways, LED lighting, new carpet and paint. Kensington Park Apartments in New Hudson offers expansive floor plans, built-in pantries, air conditioning, ceramic tile bath, walk-in closets and a relaxing swimming pool. Experience the best of the city while enjoying comfortable country living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $499 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: 50 lbs, Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kensington Park have any available units?
Kensington Park has 16 units available starting at $879 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Kensington Park have?
Some of Kensington Park's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kensington Park currently offering any rent specials?
Kensington Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kensington Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Kensington Park is pet friendly.
Does Kensington Park offer parking?
Yes, Kensington Park offers parking.
Does Kensington Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kensington Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kensington Park have a pool?
Yes, Kensington Park has a pool.
Does Kensington Park have accessible units?
No, Kensington Park does not have accessible units.
Does Kensington Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Kensington Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Kensington Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Kensington Park has units with air conditioning.
